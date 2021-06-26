UP to the Cheyenne Community Recreation and Events Department for working closely with the University of Wyoming Athletics Department and Laramie County Community College to create a new focus on youth activities during today’s Superday.
From 4-6 p.m. in Lions Park, kids can watch demonstrations by UW athletes, the UW band and UW cheerleaders, as well as the state champion South High cheerleaders. They also can interact with and learn from LCCC athletes about the opportunities to get a college athletics experience here in Laramie County.
The city's recreation league volunteer coaches also will be helping kids learn about and participate in soccer, lacrosse, basketball, volleyball, football, tai chi and wrestling. These new activities will span two baseball fields, a basketball court and a volleyball court.
Even though this has been in the works for two years, it’s especially important after the COVID-19 lockdowns to get kids out of the house and engaged in activities that encourage physical fitness. We hope you agree and will take time to get out to Lions Park today to participate (or simply encourage those who are doing so).
DOWN to unvaccinated, COVID-19 positive residents who have been participating in public activities, spreading the virus through weddings, church gatherings and graduation parties, among others.
As of Thursday, Laramie County had 223 active cases of the virus, which accounted for nearly half of the total active cases statewide. When the county topped 200 active cases last week, that was the first time numbers had been that high here since Jan. 18.
With a vaccination rate of just over 31%, the Delta variant spreading here and Cheyenne Frontier Days just around the corner, this is obviously concerning to local health care providers, public health officials and those vulnerable to the virus due to pre-existing conditions.
In fact, earlier this week, Cheyenne Regional Medical Center reported 26 people being treated for COVID-19, and several of those were on ventilators. Last week, a local nursing home reported seeing an increase in cases affecting both patients and staff.
All of this points to the need for more people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 600,000 people nationwide, including 120 in Laramie County and 740 statewide. We know no one wants to return to the restrictions of the past 15 months, but unless more people get their shots, that may very well be in our future.
UP to the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors for voting to extend the contract of Music Director and Conductor William Intriligator for another five years.
This is the fifth time such an extension has been granted, and this latest one, which goes into effect with the 2022-23 performance season and continues through the 2026-27 season, makes Mr. Intriligator the longest-serving person in that position since the orchestra became a professional ensemble in the early 1980s.
Mr. Intriligator has done an outstanding job during his 13-year tenure, including engaging with the community in a variety of ways, from pre-concert conversations at the county library to programs designed to attract families with young children to the symphony. The latest new event was the orchestra's live performance along with the classic Steven Spielberg film "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
We're glad to know our community will continue to enjoy the talents of Mr. Intriligator and his leadership of the outstanding Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. We hope more people will join us in showing their appreciation by attending an upcoming performance.
UP to Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer, LCCC Technical Program Manager Penny Fletcher and the other staff members who worked to create the commercial driver’s license program at the local college.
LCCC began offering the CDL program in March, and students have to complete 165 hours of training before they are ready to join the workforce. This includes a minimum of 32 hours of driving a commercial vehicle.
Created at the request of Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon in conjunction with Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington and Northwest College in Powell, the program recently celebrated its first group of 10 graduates. Among those were several participants in the Climb Wyoming program, which helps single mothers and their children break the cycle of generational poverty through a variety of career programs. Many of these program participants will be employed for the first time by Laramie County companies, which, in itself is worth celebrating.
Thumbs UP also to LCCC for considering the creation of three new programs – an associate of science degree in sports performance and credit diplomas in agriculture production technology and equine management.
These new programs all show the college's continued willingness to pivot, as needed, to meet the needs of the area's workforce, and we appreciate their willingness to adapt to meet those needs.