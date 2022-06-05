to the Wyoming Legislative Service Office for the interactive maps now available on the Legislature’s website that allow users to easily determine which House and Senate districts they live in.
Located at www.wyoleg.gov, the maps let residents type in their address and get information about their current elected officials, as well as which districts they will be in for the fall election.
We know this information also has been mailed out by the Laramie County Clerk’s Office, and it is available on the county’s website, but to see this level of transparency from our state officials, when other states have been less than forthcoming with similar details, is refreshing.
to East High junior Autumn McPherson for rising to a challenge from journalism advisor Dan Morris to collect more than $1,000 for a local nonprofit advocating for safer crosswalks.
On May 16, McPherson, 17, presented a $1,134.46 donation to Janelle Jones, who founded and runs the ForMak nonprofit. Jones’ 13-year-old son, Makaili “Mak” Evans, was struck by a car and killed while in a crosswalk last November near McCormick Junior High.
After a conversation between McPherson and Morris, they created flyers to spread awareness about the effort. Then, McPherson and fellow yearbook staffers went to classes at a set time to collect cash that ranged from spare coins to $100 bills from students and staff. The Kia of Cheyenne car dealership also contributed to the cause.
McPherson said she plans to organize at least one ForMak fundraiser each quarter during her upcoming senior year. But even if she gets busy and isn’t able to reach that goal, she’s already proven anyone can make a difference when they set their mind to it.
to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder for his comments about public schools at a recent local meeting promoting a proposed religious charter school.
Since he was appointed to the post earlier this year by Gov. Mark Gordon, Mr. Schroeder has made it abundantly clear that his beliefs line up with most right-wing Republicans. Yet we still couldn’t help but be surprised to hear him tell attendees at the Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church that it was alarming how U.S. public schools have become one of the most toxic places for children.
When challenged by someone in the audience that the comment meant he was favoring charter schools, the leader of Wyoming’s public school system said he was not referring to this state’s schools, of course. In fact, he sees them as setting the standard, don’t you know?
Baloney. If that were true, why did Mr. Schroeder feel the need to hold two meetings promoting proposed charter schools in two different Wyoming communities? Why not just let these proposed alternative schools go through the new process, which is to seek the approval of the State Loan and Investment Board (made up of the five statewide elected officials, including Mr. Schroeder, who is seeking election to the post for the first time this fall)?
In this case, Mr. Schroeder is more transparent than your car’s front windshield. Which is a good thing, really, and it must be frustrating the heck out of leaders of the Wyoming Republican Party, who nominated him along with two other equally far-right people over much more qualified candidates to replace former Superintendent Jillian Balow.
At every turn – in public presentations like this one, during testimony to state legislative committees and in guest op-eds published in Wyoming newspapers – Mr. Schroeder has made clear his disdain for the public school system. (That makes sense, since he came from leading a private school.)
What Wyoming voters – including, of course, the public school system employees he’s supposed to be leading – must decide is whether he deserves to hold the office past Jan. 19. Based on this meeting alone, we think the answer is clear.
to law enforcement officials from many Wyoming communities for donating used equipment to the people of Ukraine.
Coordinated by the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, the effort collected more than 200 interior and exterior ballistic vests; panels that can be used to assemble 80 vests; rifle plates for the vests; along with helmets and boots. Six pallets of medical-grade wipes also were donated.
Gov. Gordon thanked those who provided the equipment, including Albany, Carbon, Converse and Sublette County sheriff’s offices; police departments in Glenrock, Powell, Rock Springs, Sheridan and Torrington; Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation; Wyoming Highway Patrol; and the Wyoming Livestock Board.
While it’s a bit concerning that these agencies have more equipment than they need – originally funded by taxpayer dollars, of course – it’s better than letting it gather dust. If it helps save lives while brave Ukrainians defend themselves against Russian invaders, we’re all for it.