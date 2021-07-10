UP to the Cheyenne City Council and Mayor Patrick Collins for voting to create an Urban Renewal Authority and defining three blighted areas in the city in an effort to utilize some new redevelopment tools.
Cheyenne residents know the former Hitching Post Inn property on West Lincolnway, the Hynds Building and adjacent “hole” in downtown Cheyenne, and the Reed Avenue Rail Corridor have been in need of help for many years. What has been unclear is the best way to start rejuvenating these areas.
We understand the concept, and we’re optimistic that this program can be successful. As we first reported June 30, the authority will have a large number of responsibilities, including buying and selling property, applying for grants, planning neighborhood developments, and taking care of the contracts and appraisals required to move urban renewal projects forward. We agree this is all necessary work, and the lack of something like this is probably the main reason nothing has happened to remedy these eyesores.
But, as with any government action, the devil is in the details. Sure, the URA will have the ability to use Tax Increment Financing and other ways to bring the necessary funds to bear in this effort. But will it be enough to get these stalled-out projects moving? We’ll see.
There’s also potential for the URA to overstep its bounds and start telling private property owners what they must do with their land. We hope this doesn’t happen, and that this council action is truly the “game changer” Council President Jeff White says it will be.
DOWN to the fact Wyoming seems to be failing more of its children when it comes to their health.
According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s annual Kids Count report, Wyoming ranked 17th nationwide in child well-being based on 2019 data, a drop of one position from the previous year. More concerning, though, is that the state ranks 45th for health, a drop of 11 positions from 34th last year. That’s because, even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Wyoming’s percentage of students without health insurance grew from 7% to 11%, and the number of deaths per 100,000 youth grew by 11 percentage points.
Yet the same report ranks Wyoming fourth for economic well-being, which, sadly, seems to indicate a capacity to solve this problem, but a lack of will to do so.
This data inevitably points, once again, to the state’s failure to expand its Medicaid program under the provisions of the Affordable Care Act. In addition to getting Wyoming and the 11 other states that haven’t passed Medicaid expansion to do so, the report’s authors recommend a permanent child tax credit and making it a priority to help communities of color recover.
And remember, this report only includes pre-pandemic data. We all know next year’s Kids Count report has the potential to be even worse.
UP to the Cheyenne Police Department for clarifying its position on the use of social media to help locate runaway juveniles.
We agree with those local residents who frequent the department’s Facebook page that it seems like there are more such cases now than ever before. But in a recent news release, department officials clarified that’s not the case – they’re just using social media more in these types of situations because it’s proven to be effective at helping to locate runaways.
They also are quick to point out the difference between a runaway and a kidnapping victim. Thankfully, kidnappings by strangers on the street or online are rare in Cheyenne.
Sometimes, situations like this require clarification like that provided by CPD. While we wish no juveniles in our community felt the urge to leave home without telling their parents or other caregiver where they’re headed, we’re glad to know our law enforcement officers are using all of the tools at their disposal to locate them.
UP to organizers of the second annual WyoGives Day of Giving, an initiative of the Wyoming Nonprofit Network.
This coming Wednesday, July 14, from midnight to midnight, residents can head to WyoGives.org and donate online to any (or several) of the nearly 200 nonprofit organizations listed. At that website, you can search by organization name, location, county or cause. Interested in supporting groups that address homelessness and housing issues in Laramie County? The site narrows the list of 200 to 10. Click on any of them to find out more about the good work they do every day.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic caused many groups to cancel their fundraisers in the past 15 months, this kind of help is even more essential. So grab your smartphone and set a calendar reminder to go online Wednesday and give whatever you can. No matter how big or small, it will make a difference.