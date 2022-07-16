UP to the Wyoming Department of Family Services for working hard to get pandemic rental relief into the hands of those who need it.
The federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is designed to keep renters from falling behind on rent payments during this difficult economic period.
DFS Executive Director Korin Schmidt said that as of June 1, the program had dispersed $42 million, with $33 million going to landlords in the state, $6.1 million to renters, $2.6 million to utility companies and $5,700 to reimburse moving costs. Another $5.6 million was handed out in June.
This is good news because the initial effort to help in late 2020 was governed by very strict federal regulations, which made it difficult for residents to qualify. Last year, the second round was approved by Congress, open to households making up to 80% of their area’s medium income. Wyoming is expected to get about $152 million from this latest round, and it doesn’t expire until 2025. (To find out if you qualify, and to apply, visit https://tinyurl.com/wyoming-dfs-erap.)
Of course, renters won’t be able to lean on this program forever, since federal rules say they can only get ERAP money for up to 18 months. But as inflation continues at near-record high levels, and COVID-19 cases are on the rise again this summer in many parts of the country, it’s good to hear this support is getting to those in need.
UP also to the Wyoming Department of Health for updating income eligibility guidelines to help more families to be eligible for the state’s WIC Program.
WIC provides nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support and health care referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, as well as infants and children up to age 5. For new moms and their kids, this program can literally be a lifesaver. (Dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and step-parents also can get help.)
Wyoming WIC serves families with incomes up to 185% of the federal poverty income guidelines. And even if a family is receiving SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits, they also can qualify for WIC.
Those interested in learning more should call 307-634-6180 or go to the local office at 421 E. 17th St.
DOWN to Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove for failing to own up to her role in the high caseloads being experienced by Cheyenne’s Municipal Court.
As reported recently in the WTE, City Attorney Stefanie Boster and Mayor Patrick Collins said the sharp increase in cases has put a strain on the city’s court staff, as well as its budget. The city recently hired a second contract prosecutor, and the council voted this past Monday to contract with a second public defender. Neither of these positions were budgeted.
As usual, Ms. Manlove won’t take responsibility for her role in creating this situation. Although she failed to respond to requests for comment from our reporter in time for the initial story, she later sent an email that tried to deflect blame onto the state for failing to pay competitive wages. She also claimed that her office has not seen a decrease in the number of cases submitted to it by the Cheyenne Police Department, but offered no numbers to back it up.
The Wyoming State Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility has recommended Ms. Manlove be disbarred as a result of the way she has run her office. And since many of her former employees described the hostile work environment she created, we’re more likely to believe that’s the main reason she’s had trouble hiring attorneys, not the pay level.
Which once again points to the best course of action for Ms. Manlove at this point: resign, turn over the office to someone who can restore trust, and save a lot of current and future crime victims unnecessary frustration and pain. Since she isn’t running for re-election and will leave office in January anyway, why keep hanging on?
UP to members of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church for hosting a three-part series of presentations titled “Cultural Blind Spots,” designed to shine a light on racial injustice in the Cheyenne community.
The first program, held this past Sunday, featured Wyoming historian Rick Ewig’s presentation “Bribery and Corruption in Cheyenne during World War II.” This was followed by a conversation about what progress we’ve made since then, facilitated by Pastor Stephen Latham, the president of Cheyenne NAACP.
An Aug. 21 panel discussion will feature LatinX members of the community talking about their experiences, followed by a September program with Lilly Zuniga and a leader from the Wind River Reservation.
We’re happy to see these important conversations taking place in our community, and we encourage even more people to take part in the months to come.