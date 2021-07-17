UP to the Rotary Club of Wyoming Foundation for reaching its goal of raising $1 million for its endowment, which will be used exclusively to support projects in Laramie County.
Twelve years in the making, this fundraising goal was more recently made a higher priority by club leaders and members. Now, the foundation will be able to invest more money in worthy projects in the categories of health, youth, education, community betterment and humanitarian projects.
Activities and projects that the Rotary foundation has funded in recent years include the accessible playground in Cahill Park, tablet computers for literacy programs at the Laramie County Library, uniform shirts for Cheyenne Police Department volunteers, children’s music programs for the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and veteran-specific programs at Laramie County Community College.
It’s great to see what our community can accomplish when people set a goal and work hard to achieve it. Congratulations, and thank you, to the Rotary Club for working for the betterment of the entire community.
DOWN to Gov. Mark Gordon for seemingly going out of his way to try to send Wyoming National Guard members and resources to the U.S.-Mexico border, regardless of whether they’re really needed.
A recent news release from the Governor’s office said he has been “working to offer support to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in their efforts to secure the United States-Mexico border.” Yet the help he offered – aerial assets valued at up to $250,000 – “may not precisely match the needs of the requested border mission,” and won’t be sent.
This feels like a politician in search of a problem he can claim credit for helping to fix, rather than a public servant responding to a humanitarian crisis caused by elected officials from both political parties over the past several decades.
In some ways, we’re surprised to see Mr. Gordon wade into this political mess, but as the time for his re-election bid draws closer, it makes sense. We wish we could see this as purely our governor being neighborly, but it seems more than a tiny bit politically motivated.
When it comes to the situation at our southern border, there very well might be a need for National Guard members from other states to provide help. And Wyoming should stand ready to do just that. But Mr. Gordon and his GOP counterparts need to make sure they’re sending only the resources that are needed, when they’re needed, not wasting them to score political points.
UP to Climb Wyoming for the outstanding work it has done during the past 35 years to help single mothers break the cycle of poverty and build a better future for their families.
Since it was founded by Dr. Ray Fleming Dinneen here in 1986, Climb Wyoming has provided life skills training, mental health services, and job training and placement to more than 10,000 families. It now operates in 17 of Wyoming’s 23 counties, connecting with resources such as Laramie County Community College, which recently celebrated the graduation of some of its program participants from the new Commercial Driver’s License certification program.
As founder Ray Fleming Dinneen hands the reins to incoming CEO Katie Hogarty and COO Molly Kruger, and shifts her focus to helping share Climb’s expertise with other entities around the country, we look forward to seeing the positive impact this nonprofit organization will continue to have for years to come.
UP to the Cheyenne Police Department and the many volunteers who made this year’s Neighborhood Night Out such a success.
A fixture in the capital city since 2010, Neighborhood Night Out is a way to bring local residents together to get to know their neighbors, as well as the police officers who serve their part of town. Through the years, it has helped break down the walls that sometimes exist between residents and law enforcement officers, who can be seen as “those scary guys in blue uniforms.”
By creating these connections, and getting to know one another better, neighbors and the officers who serve them can watch out for one another better. They can also take special note of situations that seem unusual and be willing to knock on a door to check on someone, just in case. In many cases, it has brought neighbors closer together and created new friendships where none existed before the block party.
A tip of the hat also to Blue Federal Credit Union leaders for hosting a community-wide celebration at their new World Headquarters building. This event was a nice way to bring people together from all parts of the city to engage with police and meet people in a relaxed environment.
After months of isolation, Neighborhood Night Out was a welcome step on the return path to normalcy.