Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

 Shutterstock/

UP to those who made it possible to expand and improve the state’s suicide lifeline services, including Gov. Mark Gordon and hotline supporters in the Wyoming Legislature.

The program now offers full-time, 24/7 coverage with Wyoming-based staff who can offer targeted help to those who are considering harming themselves and/or others. We have long advocated for this expansion because we agree with other advocates that no one really understands what rural Wyoming residents are experiencing like fellow state residents.

WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK: Contact us via email at opinion@wyomingnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus