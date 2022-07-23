UP to those who made it possible to expand and improve the state’s suicide lifeline services, including Gov. Mark Gordon and hotline supporters in the Wyoming Legislature.
The program now offers full-time, 24/7 coverage with Wyoming-based staff who can offer targeted help to those who are considering harming themselves and/or others. We have long advocated for this expansion because we agree with other advocates that no one really understands what rural Wyoming residents are experiencing like fellow state residents.
Plus, call center staff can direct those contemplating suicide to the local resources that will best meet their needs. This kind of help, in a timely manner, can literally save lives.
With the addition of the nationwide 988 mental health lifeline number, it is now easier than ever to reach out to someone when you’re in crisis.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themselves, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
UP to the city of Cheyenne for making plans to install High Intensity Activated Crosswalk systems at two crossings near local schools.
The HAWK systems planned near McCormick Junior High and Baggs Elementary School are intended to make the crosswalks more visible, and, hopefully, safer.
In the wake of last November’s death of Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, in the crosswalk near McCormick, awareness has been growing of the need to address safety concerns citywide. Crosswalks are being painted by high school students, and fundraisers held by the “ForMak” nonprofit, which is helping fund the HAWK systems.
We encourage city officials and residents to continue making these types of improvements throughout the city.
DOWN to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for failing to spend much time in the state she represents, engaging with residents, this spring and summer.
For someone who says we need more reasonable Republicans in Congress who haven’t consumed the Trump Kool-Aid, she sure doesn’t seem like she’s trying very hard to retain her seat.
Yes, she’s been buying advertising in various formats through Wyoming media, including TV, print and online (as a beneficiary of that, we say “Thank you”), as well as through flyers in the mail. But the three-term representative has to know that while getting your message out in that way is important, so is talking with voters face to face.
We also realize Ms. Cheney’s role as vice chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol has consumed a lot of her time. Exposing the truth about the events leading up to the 2021 insurrection is incredibly important work, for which she should be applauded, not excoriated. Unfortunately, that work has caused Mr. Trump and his supporters to froth at the mouth in anger, and no doubt some of them have made threats against Ms. Cheney (why else would the June 30 debate in Sheridan have been closed to the public?).
In spite of that, we believe she should face her constituents in town halls, rather than expensive, private fundraisers. Will people yell at her and call her names? Without a doubt. But that’s part of being an elected official. And by not putting herself out there in that way, it reinforces the feelings that many Wyoming residents have that she was never more than a carpetbagger who moved here to get elected in the first place, or that she really cares more about setting herself up for a presidential run in 2024 than representing the Equality State now.
Don’t misunderstand us when we say we fully realize Ms. Cheney has a lot on her plate. We just wish more space were carved out for the main dish, which should always be listening to her constituents.
UP to everyone who contributed to local and statewide nonprofit organizations through the third annual WyoGives Day of Giving on July 13.
In a 24-hour period, WyoGives saw 5,631 donors make gifts totaling nearly $3.16 million to 256 organizations, according to its website. Many local organizations saw record giving, and this is the time year when they need such a boost.
Among the big winners in Laramie County were the Friday Food Bag Foundation (No. 6 on the statewide leaderboard with $42,440), Cheyenne Animal Shelter (No. 20 with $26,777), Climb Wyoming (No. 21 with $25,605), Wyoming Children’s Society (No. 35 with $18,661) and Black Dog Animal Rescue (No. 36 with $18,056). These totals are impressive, but we’re guessing organizations that got $500 are just as appreciative.
It’s always heartwarming to see the various ways Wyoming residents show their generosity. The rapid growth of awareness and participation in WyoGives just reinforces that.