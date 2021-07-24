to the city of Cheyenne for approving a six-month, $425,000 contract extension with the Cheyenne Animal Shelter that buys a bit of time for city leaders to decide how to proceed.
After shelter leaders said earlier this year they needed at least $850,000 a year to continue providing animal control and shelter services, city leaders balked, saying the general fund budget just couldn’t handle that amount. With state funding drying up due to the Wyoming Legislature’s continued inaction on fixing the tax structure, we understand that position.
But shelter leaders also have a point in calling for more funds. At a time when jobs are plentiful in Laramie County, it’s impossible to retain employees when you’re only paying $12 an hour. And without trained staff members, it’s not possible to provide the services city officials and community members have come to expect.
It’s also true that other cities of similar size that have taken on animal control and sheltering services themselves spend well more than $1 million a year. Casper, for example, has just approved a fiscal year 2022 budget that includes $1.35 million for these services.
Yes, Cheyenne leaders bought themselves a bit more time to analyze their options. We’re curious to see what they come up with.
to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and local business owners who have teamed up to make vaccinating employees against COVID-19 a top priority.
When health department officials heard that some workers were having trouble finding time to get their shots, they offered to bring the coronavirus vaccine to them. Several local businesses have taken advantage of the health department’s offer, and it’s great to see Chamber President and CEO Dale Steenbergen encouraging others to do the same.
As Mr. Steenbergen told us recently, “Workforce here is tough right now, so ... one of the solutions to that is to keep the workforce you have healthy.”
Yet, as this week began, just barely over 34% of Laramie County residents were fully vaccinated. The scary part? Thousands of people from all over the country are expected to darken the doors of our local businesses through Aug. 1 as they spend time enjoying Cheyenne Frontier Days. What will employers do if unvaccinated employees contract COVID-19 and have to quarantine for two weeks at home?
We appreciate Mr. Steenbergen, Director of Environmental Health Roy Kroeger and others supporting this effort to protect employees from the coronavirus. We hope more people will make it a priority in the days and weeks to come.
to Ray Bereziuk, owner of the Eagle’s Nest, a biker bar in west Cheyenne, for refusing to stop selling an vulger, violently anti-homosexual shirt immediately when asked to do so.
Yes, we know he has a First Amendment right to free speech and a right to run his business any way he wants (for the most part). But we also have the right to call out extreme homophobia and bigotry when we see it. Thankfully, elected leaders like Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon were quick to do so, as well.
We know, we’re not supposed to air our dirty laundry in front of company. But in this case, the laundry was so offensive that it must be cleaned, even if it’s during Frontier Days week. It’s also a good time to let our guests know that the message on this shirt – along with the actions of a few Campbell County residents related to a magician’s scheduled performance at the county library – are coming from the vocal minority in Wyoming.
We have to believe the vast majority of the state’s residents – who are good, caring people – condemn these actions and the stain they bring to the state’s reputation.
to the leaders of Laramie County Fire Districts 2 and 8 for proposing a merger of the two rural districts as a way to reduce administrative costs and streamline operations.
LCFD2 Chief Jason Caughey said the merger won’t affect day-to-day operations, but will allow them to get rid of redundancies and better serve residents of western and northwestern Laramie County. If this combination proves to be successful, it may be the model for more consolidation in the future.
We encourage voters living in both districts to contact the Laramie County Clerk’s office to request an absentee ballot now by calling 307-633-4242 or emailing election@laramiecountyclerk.com with the subject line “Fire district absentee.” Or mark your calendars and vote Aug. 17 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at either Fire District 2 Headquarters, 5800 N. College Drive, or Fire District 8, 1050 Road 210.
Either way, we encourage you to make it a priority to support the creation of the new Laramie County Fire Authority.