Teacher Taylor Peterson leads her second-grade class through the hallways at Arp Elementary School in Cheyenne on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Next year, Arp Elementary students will be moved to Eastridge Elementary as part of a first stage in the LCSD1 South triad facilities plan, according to Superintendent Margaret Crespo.
Teacher Taylor Peterson leads her second-grade class through the hallways at Arp Elementary School in Cheyenne on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Next year, Arp Elementary students will be moved to Eastridge Elementary as part of a first stage in the LCSD1 South triad facilities plan, according to Superintendent Margaret Crespo.
WyoGives collects record amount in online donations for state’s nonprofitsUP to the Wyoming Nonprofit Network and the 326 organizations that chose to participate in the 2023 WyoGives online fundraiser. Most of all, though, a hearty salute and tip of the hat to the many donors and matching organizations that generated a total of nearly $4 million in donations on July 12.
From the three people who gave a total of $130 to Cheyenne Harmony Chorus to the 238 donors who gave a total of $30,210 to Black Dog Animal Rescue to make it No. 15 on this year’s leaderboard, every donor’s gift is appreciated and will make a difference.
Participating group leaders say that just as important as the money is the awareness that WyoGives brings to their organizations. And since the leaderboard remains active, with links to the pages of everyone who participated, that awareness continues year-round.
So, even if you missed out on this year’s WyoGives, you can still go online to wyogives.org/leaderboards and learn more about the fantastic nonprofits in Wyoming and the amazing work they do for our state every day.
City taking over DDA administration leaves more money for downtown projectsUP to the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority for awarding nearly a quarter of a million dollars to six downtown businesses and nonprofits for projects intended to serve the public good or improve anything in the public “right of way” in the downtown district.
Projects funded through the Capital Improvement Grant program include: $50,000 for the façade and green space at the future Children’s Museum of Cheyenne; $50,000 for a “carbon fiber wrap” around the concrete in the hallways of the Central Plaza Hotel; $50,000 for landscaping, curb and gutter improvements and the development of Railspur’s patio; $50,000 for an ADA-compliant entryway at the future home of MHP on 15th Street; $33,000 to further develop the patio at Westby Edge Brewing; and $14,240 to cover half of a parking lot repaving project for The Lariat motel on Central Avenue.
Each of these endeavors will make the downtown area more appealing for residents and visitors alike. And while many of them might have been funded by DDA anyway, the added benefit of the city of Cheyenne taking on the administrative costs of the organization is that more money from the mill levy charged to downtown businesses is available to pump back into the area in this way.
School Facilities Commission continues to delay south Cheyenne schools projectsDOWN to members of the state School Facilities Commission for canceling their July meeting, which has the potential to delay demolition and replacement of Cheyenne’s Arp Elementary School.
Laramie County School District 1 needs the commission to recommend spending money on this project in order to advance the overall plan to replace aging and outdated facilities in the South triad. Like Arp, many of these buildings are among the oldest in the state. Several are at or beyond their capacity for comfortably educating students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
The commission, which makes recommendations about funding K-12 school construction projects, doesn’t have another meeting scheduled until November. That could be too late to be included in Gov. Mark Gordon’s biennium budget request.
LCSD1 Director of Support Operations Andy Knapp and state Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, are right when they say these ongoing delays are a waste of time and resources. Members of the SFC should do their job, schedule a meeting as soon as possible and prioritize using available funds for the good of Wyoming students.
Thanks to senators for holding listening session on next farm billUP to U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., for inviting U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark. and ranking member of the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, to hold a listening session to gather input from Wyoming farmers, ranchers, elected officials and others about the next farm bill.
Held July 14 at the Thyra Thompson State Office Building in Casper, the session took input from about 20 stakeholders, who shared what they hope the next round of farm bill funding will cover.
Renewed every five years by Congress, the legislation covers such things as farm loan programs, crop insurance, agriculture research, conservation programs and hunger relief. In a state where agriculture is the third-largest industry, it’s no surprise that those who attended voiced support for larger loans to get young people started in farming and easier access to disaster assistance when it’s needed.
The cynical part of us wants to note that this is the second time in recent weeks that our federal representatives have held or supported a meeting where the intent is to discuss additional access to federal money. Yet these are the same people who so often rail against federal handouts.
In this case, though, the farm bill is something that most in Congress support — at least in some form and amount. And we always applaud elected officials who are willing to take the time to hear from those they represent.
Thank you, Senators, for listening.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.