WyoGives collects record amount in online donations for state’s nonprofitsUP to the Wyoming Nonprofit Network and the 326 organizations that chose to participate in the 2023 WyoGives online fundraiser. Most of all, though, a hearty salute and tip of the hat to the many donors and matching organizations that generated a total of nearly $4 million in donations on July 12.

From the three people who gave a total of $130 to Cheyenne Harmony Chorus to the 238 donors who gave a total of $30,210 to Black Dog Animal Rescue to make it No. 15 on this year’s leaderboard, every donor’s gift is appreciated and will make a difference.

