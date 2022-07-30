Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

UP to everyone involved with planning CultureX, the Cheyenne Culture Expo, which took place the weekend of July 15-17.

Among the events that weekend were Paint Slingers mural painting, the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival, Steamroller Print Making, crosswalk painting by high school students, glass blowing demonstrations and much more. There also was a live concert at Cheyenne Depot Plaza, part of the city’s Fridays Extended expansion of the popular Fridays on the Plaza.

