UP to everyone involved with planning CultureX, the Cheyenne Culture Expo, which took place the weekend of July 15-17.
Among the events that weekend were Paint Slingers mural painting, the 4-Ever West Tattoo Festival, Steamroller Print Making, crosswalk painting by high school students, glass blowing demonstrations and much more. There also was a live concert at Cheyenne Depot Plaza, part of the city’s Fridays Extended expansion of the popular Fridays on the Plaza.
It’s tempting to say the best part of this event was the collaboration between the city Community Recreation and Events department and residents who had a good idea to turn a few separate cool events into a larger, even better one.
The reality, though, is that the best part of CultureX was seeing community members once again venture downtown, enjoy one another’s company, see something they likely have never seen before, and do it all without leaving their hometown. What once only happened in communities to our south is now right in our backyard. Now, THAT is something to celebrate!
UP to Rep. Mike Greear, R-Worland, and other lawmakers on the Subcommittee on Legislator Compensation for discussing whether it’s time to increase lawmakers’ pay.
We’re not usually supportive of state officials raising their own salaries. But lawmakers haven’t had a raise since 2005, according to WyoFile reporting. That year, legislators met for 103 days, compared to 155 in 2021. That fact alone limits who is able to serve in Wyoming’s legislative branch.
Then, factor in how little our citizen legislators are compensated for those days away from their regular jobs. According to Legislative Service Office staff, Wyoming’s average two-year legislator pay in 2017-18 was $26,355. In Colorado, lawmakers were paid $61,520 for the same time period, while it was $47,556 in Utah and $35,700 in Idaho.
Wyoming also doesn’t provide an insurance benefit, which is a deal-breaker for some who might otherwise run for office.
Add all of this up, and it’s no wonder the state Capitol is filled with retirees, ranchers and lawyers. If Wyoming truly wants diverse voices in the Legislature, it must find ways to cover things like child care, increased travel costs and time away from full-time employment. If it can’t, we’re destined to get more of the same tired people with the same tired ideas.
DOWN to Gov. Mark Gordon for wasting the time of members of his Gas and Diesel Price Working Group, as well as the cost of getting them together twice in two weeks.
Following two afternoon meetings here in Cheyenne, these public officials and energy industry leaders have come to the conclusion that there’s very little state leaders can do to ease the burden on Wyoming residents – at least in the short term.
We could have told them that before the group was even announced. In an election year, though, it’s not surprising the governor would at least want to put up the appearance that he’s trying to do something to help.
Oh sure, they came up with things like sending everyone $250 or $500 checks; an income-qualified tax relief program for elderly and disabled residents; a property tax rebate; and increased refinery capacity. The first three are non-starters for Wyoming’s ultraconservative Legislature, and the last one is beyond anyone’s control, other than energy companies, which seem to be in no rush to make it happen.
Call us cynical if you’d like, but we knew this would be the result when the governor announced the initiative. One of these days, we’d like to have our cynicism be unjustified.
UP to Cheyenne Frontier Days officials and country musician Garth Brooks for working together on a suicide prevention program “built around the role of the rodeo pickup man in the arena.”
A public service announcement featuring Mr. Brooks is being played during the rodeos and night shows. In it, the man famous for the song “Friends in Low Places” says, “You need a great pickup man. This is all about reaching out. Whether you are the one who needs help or you are the one who can give the help.”
This is an important message for people to hear in the state with the highest suicide rate per capita in the nation. It’s especially key to have it in front of those who regularly attend and compete in rodeos, since many of them are rural residents who live on ranches and have easy access to guns, the most frequently used method of taking one’s own life here.
The next step is to get the PSA out beyond the rodeo arena and into other venues where people will see it and hear its message. That movement has started, and we hope it, along with the new 988 mental health hotline number, helps save lives.