to K-12 school districts statewide for failing our kids’ physical health by not providing enough physical education opportunities during the school year.
According to the first-ever state survey by the Wyoming Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, most elementary-age students only get PE twice a week. That’s below the national average of 2.5 times per week and less than kids in other states.
University of Wyoming kinesiology and health professor Ben D. Kern, who designed and distributed the survey, said even though the survey shows better numbers for junior high (3.1 times per week) and high school students (3.5 times per week), it’s important to know that our children are getting less physical education than their peers in other places. This puts Wyoming’s kids at an early disadvantage when it comes to physical fitness, healthy habits and overall wellbeing, not to mention that it impacts learning for those kids who need to burn off some energy in order to stay focused during the rest of the school day.
This summer, the Wyoming Department of Education is collecting public input on new health and physical education content and performance standards. If approved by the State Board of Education, these new standards will help guide K-12 educators into the future.
But because budget cuts at the state level caused Laramie County School District 1 to cut fifth- and sixth-grade sports for the coming school year, the state needs to ensure there’s money to support these new goals once they’re adopted. To do otherwise sets up our schools – and our kids – for failure.
to Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for co-sponsoring the Resilient Federal Forests Act, a bipartisan bill designed to address the environmental and economic threats of catastrophic wildfires.
As anyone who has stepped outside recently knows, Western wildfires are almost constantly filling our skies with a haze, and thick smoke is blanketing places as far away as New York City. Cheney’s office estimates that more than 80 million acres of national forests are overgrown, fire-prone and in dire need of active management.
Some of the bill’s provisions include:
Utilizing state-of-the-art science to triage the top 10% of high-risk firesheds.
Simplifying and expediting environmental analyses to reduce costs and planning times of critical forest management projects.
Accelerating reviews for salvage operations and activities to encourage quick reforestation, remove dangerous trees and economically revitalize rural areas.
Creating new, innovative authorities that increase tribal management of forestlands.
As climate change continues to dry out the West, all of these things and much more are urgently needed if we are to keep our remaining forests alive and as healthy as possible. We encourage Congress to act quickly and listen to the advice of experts going forward.
to city leaders for working with officials at F.E. Warren Air Force, the Wyoming National Guard and our congressional delegation to apply for a $14 million grant to fund a new sports complex in west Cheyenne.
If approved by the Defense Community Infrastructure Program, the money would be used to build a 13,060-square-foot gymnastics facility to replace the existing Neighborhood Facility, which has been sold to Laramie County School District 1 so it can expand an elementary school. It also would fund a 19,120-square-foot, three-court gymnasium, which would accommodate a wide range of youth and intramural sports, meeting spaces and other community events, plus a 22,500-square-foot indoor turf fieldhouse that would feature several multi-purpose rooms for group exercise classes, parties and meetings.
Long-time Cheyenne residents know the city has tried unsuccessfully several times to get voters to support funding these types of facilities through the specific purpose, or sixth-penny, sales tax. This grant application may be the best chance for the capital city to add these much-needed amenities.
Some will no doubt try to argue this isn’t a good use of military funding, but we beg to differ. Since so many members of the U.S. Air Force and Wyoming National Guard utilize the city’s gymnastics and other recreation programs, we think this is the perfect opportunity to add a new community asset that will serve both active-duty and non-military residents.
to Wyoming Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, for attempting to bypass the State Board of Education and impose standards regarding teaching “equality and equal rights.”
Thankfully, the full Joint Education Interim Committee voted 7-7 against having the Legislative Service Office draw up a draft bill that clearly was designed to bypass any federal mandate to teach critical race theory or any other specific type of history curriculum.
As we said here a couple of weeks ago, state lawmakers like Sen. Scott need to stay in their lane, focus on funding K-12 schools and leave the curriculum decisions where they belong – in the hands of education leaders, not politicians.