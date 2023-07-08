EUL project will help address Cheyenne’s housing shortageUP to staff at Coldwell Bank for taking the lead on development of the long-delayed Enhanced Use Lease project.

Once completed, the 74-acre parcel close to the intersection of Missile Drive and Happy Jack Road, just west of Interstate 25, is expected to initially offer between 200 and 300 one- and two-bedroom apartments for unaccompanied airmen stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force base, as well as young professionals. Eventually, if demand continues to exist, it could provide up to 1,200 units for airmen and potentially single-family homes, as well.

