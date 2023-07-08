EUL project will help address Cheyenne’s housing shortageUP to staff at Coldwell Bank for taking the lead on development of the long-delayed Enhanced Use Lease project.
Once completed, the 74-acre parcel close to the intersection of Missile Drive and Happy Jack Road, just west of Interstate 25, is expected to initially offer between 200 and 300 one- and two-bedroom apartments for unaccompanied airmen stationed at F.E. Warren Air Force base, as well as young professionals. Eventually, if demand continues to exist, it could provide up to 1,200 units for airmen and potentially single-family homes, as well.
It also will include commercial development, such as restaurants and various types of retailers, making it a small community on the western edge of the capital city.
Everyone who has spent any time here recently knows how much Cheyenne needs affordable housing. They likely also know that many of the airmen stationed at our local base are commuting in from northern Colorado because they can’t find housing here.
From its inception, this project on military-owned land has been designed to address both issues. Unfortunately, it has been tied up by lease negotiations between the Air Force and a developer that withdrew from the project.
Now that it’s back on track, we can’t wait to see how it comes to fruition. We believe the entire community will reap the benefits.
Health insurers balk at efforts to create prior authorization rulesDOWN to lobbyists with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, Mountain Health CO-OP and other health insurance companies for fighting efforts by a Wyoming legislative committee to create rules for how they can approve and deny medical care.
Wyoming in the only state without such rules, according to reporting by the Casper Star-Tribune. Medical care providers and facilities have said this has been a nightmare for them, as they try to advocate for coverage of the care needed by their patients.
For their part, the insurance companies say they are trying to do what’s best financially for their members while also working to control the quality of care.
While we know doctors and hospitals across the state try to charge more than insurance companies are willing to pay, there’s already a process in place for reducing those costs between the two entities that usually doesn’t place the patient in the middle of the dispute. But to deny someone coverage without even reviewing the request, as some medical professionals have alleged, it unconscionable and needs to stop.
Both sides have agreed to continue negotiating in an effort to reach a compromise heading into next year’s budget session of the Legislature. With so few health insurance providers in the Equality State, we believe this legislation is essential and must be one of the top priorities for both the Joint Labor, Health and Social Services Committee and the entire legislative branch.
New base commander makes history, jumps right into communityUP to U.S. Air Force Col. Johnny Galbert, who officially assumed command of the 90th Missile Wing at F.E. Warren Air Force Base on June 22.
Col. Galbert made history by becoming the first Black commander in the base’s 76-year history as an Air Force installation. This is his third time being stationed in Cheyenne, so both the base and surrounding area are familiar to him.
Previously the vice commander of Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota, this former F.E. Warren missileer brings his enthusiasm and energy to the position, as evidenced by his attendance with his whole family at the annual Juneteenth celebration June 17, nearly a week before he assumed command.
Col. Galbert replaces Col. Catherine Barrington, who deserves her own thumbs UP for the leadership she provided since 2021. Coming in during the COVID-19 pandemic no doubt presented its own set of additional challenges, but probably the most high-profile community issue Col. Barrington addressed was the examples of racism — often directed toward the children of airmen — that she said caused some to request transfers to other facilities.
Col. Barrington was a part of multiple conversations with Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo and other community leaders about ways to address this ongoing problem. We hope Col. Galbert is willing to do the same — for the good of those he leads and the community as a whole.
Co-responder program designed to help people in crisis, support law enforcementUP to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, the Cheyenne Police Department and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for launching a new co-responder program to help people in crisis connect with the appropriate behavioral health and social services.
The new program pairs a behavioral health therapist from CRMC with local law enforcement officers during calls involving mental health issues. The intent is to “safely engage, assess and direct individuals in crisis to the appropriate mental health and social services,” according to Natalie Villalobos, director of social work for the hospital’s Behavioral Health Services.
In other cities, such as Denver and Eugene, Oregon, these partnerships have proven successful, resulting in less use of force as well as fewer injuries to both officers and the individuals who are involved in a mental health call, according to a news release. Many Colorado counties have adopted similar programs, some in partnership with other UCHealth facilities.
The local program was created with pass-through funding from the Wyoming Department of Health’s Public Health Division, according to the release. Our hope is that it proves successful and maintains stable funding in the future.