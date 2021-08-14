UP to organizers of this year’s Laramie County Fair for expanding the event back to its normal format, while maintaining livestreaming of the various animal shows on YouTube so those who wanted to watch online could do so.
We said last year that we hoped this would happen, and we’re thrilled to see it did. While there’s nothing quite like being at the Event Center at Archer to see (and smell) the fair in person, it’s nice to have this virtual option available for local residents who don’t feel comfortable being with groups of people and family members who can’t get here from out of state.
Eliminating static exhibits and restricting attendance to family members at the livestock shows last summer made sense during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while some would argue the same should have been done this year due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases caused by the delta variant, no one could have seen it coming to this degree.
Kudos also to those who made time to go out and see this year’s entries and to support the local vendors who had booths set up. And to those who bought animals during last night’s Kiwanis FFA Livestock Sale or who plan to do so this morning at the 4-H Livestock Sale, thank you! Your support means way more than the money that comes along with it.
UP to the Wyoming Department of Health for launching a new program to try to prevent falls among state residents.
The Wyoming Injury and Violence Prevention Program’s injury prevention coordinator, Jeff Grant, said in a news release that “Falls and fall-related injuries are the leading cause of unintentional injury-related hospitalizations, and the third leading cause of unintentional deaths in our state.” Preventing such injuries begins with awareness, and includes practical lifestyle adjustments, according to the release, and the department’s new Bingocize program is designed to help.
The 10-week, evidence-based program combines a bingo-like game with exercise and health education in a group setting. Bingocize is being rolled out in 12 senior centers across the state on a pilot basis, with the potential to expand it in the future (none are in Laramie County so far).
The main thing for senior citizens to realize is that “Falls are preventable and are not a normal part of aging,” Grant said. They can be prevented, and we’re pleased to see the state working to make sure they are.
DOWN to the citizen who shouted at elected officials and refused to yield the floor during the public comment period of a recent Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting.
This individual seemed to think the three-minute time limit didn’t apply to him or shouldn’t exist in the first place. Unfortunately, this disruption cause the board to cancel the rest of its meeting, preventing others from addressing their concerns.
While there’s no excuse for this citizen’s disruptive and disrespectful behavior, we can understand why the school board would choose to call a halt to the proceedings. But this can’t be the only way to address such situations. If residents can bully their way into controlling the conversation (or, in this case, shutting it down) by refusing to yield the microphone, government boards will be limited in the feedback they get from their constituents.
We’re tempted to suggest a security guard or school resource officer be present to forcibly remove individuals who fail to follow the rules. But that comes with its own pitfalls, such as grandstanding and posturing to try to portray themselves as victims.
As one WTE reader so accurately put it on Facebook recently, “People on both sides wouldn’t be so disruptive and dismissive toward each other if they would act like adults and listen to each other’s views. I swear my third grade students know how to hold debates/conversations better than half the adults in this country.” We couldn’t have said it any better.
UP to the Cheyenne Volleyball League for stepping up to try to fill the hole left by Laramie County School District 1 canceling fifth- and sixth-grade sports programs as a cost-saving measure.
The goal is to have businesses sponsor a school team or provide some funds so that low-cost volleyball can be offered this fall, and flag football in the spring. These programs will be offered at Title 1 schools initially, but they hope to expand them to other schools in the future.
Critics have already voiced their displeasure with the choice of schools, but we think starting with Title 1 schools is a good idea. Making sure kids whose families don’t have the financial resources to enroll them in expensive recreation programs is the right decision, and we wholeheartedly support it.