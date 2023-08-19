Committee right to reject ‘Don’t Say Gay’ parts of parental rights billUP to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Committee for rejecting portions of the Parental Rights in Education bill that would have set limits on what teachers could teach in their classrooms.

With a 6-6 vote, the committee decided not to advance the most restrictive portions of the legislation, which was based on the Florida law that has been dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents. Before that vote, Wyoming Legislative Service Office Operations Administrator Tania Hytrek provided the committee with legal analysis that included how the bill may end up being challenged on grounds such as protected speech, due process and equal protection.

