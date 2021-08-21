to the Cheyenne City Council, Mayor Patrick Collins and city staff for moving forward with the Hitching Post Urban Renewal Plan.
If approved by the council Monday night, an urban renewal district will be established, and Tax Increment Financing will be used to clean up the blighted site and help fund its redevelopment. Mayor Collins and City Planner Mark Christensen said they have met with developers interested in building a hotel, restaurant and bank in that area of West Lincolnway, next to the city-owned Ice and Events Center, which has been an eyesore since it was set ablaze by an arsonist in 2010.
Here’s how it would work: The city would pay for the abatement and demolition of the burned-out former hotel, as well as infrastructure improvements to the property within the Urban Renewal Area. Once these steep upfront development costs are covered and development begins, the property value will increase. A base rate of property tax revenue will be established to continue funding city services, but the extra revenue created by the increased property value will be used to pay the city back for its investment.
Although this approach is new to Wyoming’s capital city, it has proven successful in many other places. And while cleaning up the former Hitching Post property is long overdue, we’re equally excited to see if this model can be applied to other areas of the city, including downtown.
to Erin LeBlanc, director of the Laramie County Senior Activity Center, for organizing the inaugural Age Well Conference.
Held Thursday at Laramie County Community College, the event featured a keynote presentation by Lisa Oswald from the Wyoming Department of Health’s Aging Division, as well as a variety of breakout sessions on such highly relevant topics as living with Alzheimer’s, identifying elder abuse and making the most of Medicare coverage. It was an opportunity for both seniors and those interested in senior issues to come together, gain some knowledge and connect with one another over shared experiences and challenges.
We appreciate the work that went into preparing this event and holding it in a safe way during an ongoing pandemic. Hopefully it is just the first of many.
to Republican Party officials in a handful of Wyoming counties for voting to no longer recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., as a member of their party due to her stance relative to the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Park County was first out of the gate with a letter to Rep. Cheney that said, in part, “You will no longer be recognized as the official Republican Congressional Representative by the Park County Republican Party.” Carbon County Republicans followed with their unanimous support of a formal resolution, according to the Casper Star-Tribune.
The Fremont County Republican Party Central Committee was next, passing a resolution that said, in part, the county party “has no legal requirement to personally recognize or embrace Representative Liz Cheney as an emissary, representative, friend, or ally of either the Fremont County or the Wyoming Republican Party,” the Star-Tribune reported.
Although these votes have no force or effect, they symbolize the ongoing cancer within the GOP that continues to feed off the cult of personality around Donald Trump. We continue to shake our heads and wonder why party leaders can’t move past the one-term president, but to demonstrate their pettiness in ways like this continues to astound us.
At least in Fremont County, the vote to approve the resolution wasn’t unanimous, and there was reportedly some good debate before it passed. For the good of the party and its long-term viability, more reasonable Republicans need to stand up and object to such actions in the future.
to Wyoming 2-1-1 and the University of Wyoming Extension for working together on a new campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
As it ramps up, the Vaccinate Up promotion will be working to achieve this goal by appealing to the state’s individualism, as well as its reputation for neighbors looking out for neighbors, according to a recent news release.
“The choice to vaccinate is a personal one, but one that has communal impacts,” Kali McCrackin Goodenough of the UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources said in the release. “Our work to increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccination is built on the Wyoming spirit of taking care of and protecting one another.”
To that end, the promotion will include videos of Wyoming residents sharing their stories about why vaccination was important to them. (The videos, links to vaccine safety information and more can be found online at www.uwyo.edu/uwe/vax-up.) With this focus on people caring for one another, we hope this effort will be successful where others have not.