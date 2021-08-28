to the unruly, disrespectful parents who shouted and booed in response to public testimony they disagreed with during the Aug. 16 Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting.
As Board Chairwoman Rose Anne Million Rinne tried to maintain order, several people said they couldn’t hear from the back of the meeting room as some of the approximately 100 people in attendance refused to be quiet while others spoke. At other times, shouts of “because they’re criminals” and “they’re only in it for the money” were lobbed at the board. These comments are both infuriating and ignorant, since school board positions are all voluntary (in other words, no one is getting paid to sit there and take that abuse).
How sad that our public debate in Cheyenne has degraded to the point that some of us can’t hold our tongues and show others the respect we expect to receive when it’s our turn.
In the future, members of the public need to be told at the beginning of the meeting that if they choose to be disruptive, they will be ejected from the room. (They also need to be reminded that just because you don’t get your way, it doesn’t mean people aren’t listening.)
To those who refuse to comply with the rules, we would say, yes, you do have a right to be heard by public officials. But if you can’t behave, you also have the right to remain silent.
to Laramie County Community College and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department for offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the college the Friday before classes began.
The Aug. 20 clinic was the first offered on campus for students, faculty and their families. (Previously, the college has provided transportation for students who wanted to get the vaccine.) It also was the next logical step in a campaign designed to keep the coronavirus from impacting the campus community in a larger way.
This kind of community outreach effort – where the vaccines go to the unvaccinated, not the other way around – is one of the best ways to increase the abysmally low vaccination rate. We applaud LCCC officials for taking this important step, and we encourage others to follow their lead.
to the 130 residents who voted in the Aug. 17 special election to decide whether Laramie County Fire Districts 2 and 8 should combine efforts and become the Laramie County Fire Authority.
While we were disappointed that more of the 8,734 registered voters in these two areas didn’t participate, it was good to see 89% of those who did turn out cast their ballots in support of this way to reduce expenses for both fire districts.
During the next three months or so, board members will work together to finalize the merger, with the goal of launching the new organization Jan. 1. Residents shouldn’t notice any difference, since the intent of this merger is simply to eliminate duplication of efforts.
If this new arrangement works well, it could lead to similar efforts in other parts of the county or more districts joining the Laramie County Fire Authority. Either way, working to reduce the cost of government is an effort that should be supported.
to all of the Laramie County residents and business owners who contributed financially to Kenneth Watt, a 9-year-old boy battling an inoperable brain tumor.
In 2016, when he was 3, Kenny’s family learned he has an optic pathway glioma, a cancerous, slow-growing tumor around his optic nerve, which connects the eye to the brain. Since then, he has received nearly constant chemotherapy, but this month, doctors said the tumor has grown 20% since his last MRI scan in June and 28% since May 1.
This year, Kenny decided he wanted to learn to raise animals, so his family got him a pig. In preparation for the annual 4-H Livestock Sale at the Laramie County Fair, Kenny took a flier and PowerPoint presentation to some local businesses, explaining why they should buy his animal. His mother, Joanne Watt, said, “He told nobody about his condition, diagnosis or anything. This was purely about him and his pig.”
Some 4-H friends, Megan and Justin Hesser, followed up with some of those business owners, explaining Kenny’s diagnosis and his “vision bucket list” – the things he wants to do and see before potentially losing his vision.
When sale time came the morning of Saturday, Aug. 14, bidding on the animal quickly exceeded its value. By the time he left the ring, Kenny had raised $37,000. By the end of the day, that total was up to nearly $50,000, proving, once again, just how generous Laramie County residents can be.
To everyone who contributed, we have just two words: Thank you.