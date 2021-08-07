to everyone involved in this year’s Paint Slingers event, which resulted in a variety of creative new murals throughout downtown Cheyenne.
This annual event is fast becoming a major draw for people throughout the region interested in both artwork and gathering outside during the summer to support those who create it. In recent years, the event has grown to include a free concert, as well as multiple food and beverage vendors. Plus, the eye-catching paintings do a lot to spruce up older buildings in a unique, colorful way.
Added kudos to Visit Cheyenne and the Array School of Technology and Design for creating a free “Cheyenne Art Tour” smartphone app that guides people to the murals, as well as the location of other public artwork, including the large boots and bronze sculptures.
to Rep. Steve Harshman, R-Casper, and other members of the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Education Interim Committee who believe it’s OK to take a slow approach to addressing an estimated $270 million K-12 education-funding deficit.
Mr. Harshman and those who think like he does believe it’s acceptable to continue imposing cuts on local districts while waiting for fossil fuel industries to recover. They also believe it’s fine to keep tapping the state’s “rainy-day fund” and expect higher returns on investments as the main ways to address the shortfall.
This lackadaisical attitude can best be summed up by his comment to fellow committee members during a July 19 meeting in Saratoga: “It’ll work out. We’re still going to have schools in 2025-26 and beyond, and so we’ll just keep working on this.”
Sure, we’ll have schools. The question is what those schools will look like and what programs they will be able to offer. Already, Laramie County School District 1 has cut fifth- and sixth-grade competitive sports, and many staff members saw their stipends cut for work related to school-sponsored extracurricular activities. It doesn’t take much imagination to foresee how many more programs could be sacrificed while this group continues to pray for another miraculous economic recovery.
Others on the committee believe we need to start looking now for new sources of revenue. This group has the right idea, and voters should keep them – and those who think like they do – in mind come November 2022.
to elected leaders in Bar Nunn and Mills for passing ordinances that exempt them from publishing public notices in newspapers.
According to reporting by the Casper Star-Tribune, the ordinances were written to exempt the municipalities from state statutes that require all towns and cities to publish council meeting minutes, ordinances, notices of property sales, contracts for public improvements, etc.
Bruce Moats, a Cheyenne attorney who represents the Star-Tribune and the Wyoming Press Association, has filed a petition for declaratory judgment in Natrona County, arguing that cities and towns can only exempt themselves from state laws that don’t apply equally to all local municipalities. But since these do, the ordinances should be tossed out.
We agree with Mr. Moats, of course, and are disappointed to see yet another attempt by local governments to do business in the dark. These municipal leaders argue that newspapers are less relevant and reach fewer people than in the past, but we would argue the opposite is true. In the internet age, more people than ever have access to newspaper legal notices, and they can access them anytime, from anywhere.
More importantly, as WPA President Jen Sieve-Hicks told the Casper paper, having an independent third party publishing these notices ensures “there is a permanent, written record that cannot be altered at some later date.”
It’s frustrating enough to have to fight this battle in the Legislature nearly every year; to have to do so in court in this way is downright discouraging.
to WyoTech Chief Executive Officer Jim Mathis and his team at the Laramie vocational school for their work over the past three years to put it back on the path to success.
After previous owners closed it, Mr. Mathis was convinced by state and local officials to buy the school, which provides diesel, automotive and collision refinishing training. Classes started in July 2018 under his leadership with 12 students and 12 employees. Today, there are nearly 500 students from all 50 states and about 125 employees.
And these students aren’t just learning important mechanical skills. The school also emphasizes business acumen, interviewing skills, personal appearance, dress codes and consistent attendance.
The good news is Mr. Mathis isn’t satisfied with the current status of WyoTech. According to reporting by the Laramie Boomerang, he has plans to add another 90,000-square-foot building to the campus, and he hopes to have 10,000 students attending the school by 2030.
As more students begin to realize that, in many cases, trade schools can lead to higher-paying careers than four-year institutions and leave them with much less debt as they start their working lives, we believe this goal is attainable. And with Mr. Mathis at the helm, it’s almost certain to happen.