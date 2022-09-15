Thumbs Up Thumbs Down

UP to Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne for opening two new sites in Laramie County School District 2. The club is now offering affordable after-school programming at both Burns and Pine Bluffs elementary schools.

The local Boys and Girls Club has been a top-notch organization, providing high-quality support to Laramie County youth, for many years. Since taking over from Rolinda Sample nearly a year ago, Chief Professional Officer Justin Pendleton hasn’t missed a beat.

