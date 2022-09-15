UP to Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne for opening two new sites in Laramie County School District 2. The club is now offering affordable after-school programming at both Burns and Pine Bluffs elementary schools.
The local Boys and Girls Club has been a top-notch organization, providing high-quality support to Laramie County youth, for many years. Since taking over from Rolinda Sample nearly a year ago, Chief Professional Officer Justin Pendleton hasn’t missed a beat.
For just $10 a year, students can participate in programs at the main clubhouse on West Jefferson Road in Cheyenne, the club at Laramie County Community College, the Cole Elementary School site serving students from Cole and Hebard elementaries, or now the two new locations in eastern Laramie County.
Staff, board members and community supporters should continue to be proud of this outstanding program and the positive impact it has every day in the lives of our youth.
DOWN to Wyoming School Facilities Commission Chairwoman Holly Dabb for her blatantly biased comments against Cheyenne’s school district and its facility needs at a legislative meeting last week.
When addressing members of the Select Committee on School Facilities, Ms. Dabb essentially called Laramie County School District 1 leaders liars and accused them of gaming the system.
“Figures don’t lie, liars lie,” Dabb testified. “And they’re trying to manipulate it, so their only remedy is a new school, when they went in over budget on … I don’t even remember which school, probably all of them.”
Ms. Dabb was correct when she said her job as the leader of the commission is to “ensure all the children in the state have equal education and equal opportunities and equal facilities.” By that standard, though, she and many other state leaders are failing.
She knows very well that almost 30% of LCSD1’s facilities rank in the top 20 on Wyoming’s list of schools in the worst condition. Building renovations or replacement are needed due to deteriorating quality, inability to keep up with classroom capacity needs and a lack of technological updates.
Many years ago, Ms. Dabb was the publisher of the Rock Springs Rocket-Miner, which, like the WTE, is now owned by Adams Publishing Group. She had a bias against the state’s largest city then, and it’s obvious that chip is still firmly embedded on her shoulder.
More lawmakers like Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, need to call her out for her inappropriate remarks. And if she can’t set aside her biases, she needs to turn the reins over to someone who can be more objective.
UP to Gov. Mark Gordon for convening the first Mental Health Summit, set for Oct. 11 in Casper.
In a news release announcing the event, the governor noted that, in 2020, Wyoming continued to have the highest rate of death by suicide in the country. He pointed to the need for a “holistic approach” in which “we must be actively engaged in finding solutions. Building partnerships and enhancing collaboration will help deliver timely services to those experiencing difficulty accessing help.”
Coming on the heels of the two-day Wyoming Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne, scheduled for Sept. 26-27, the hope is that it will lead to meaningful change when it comes to access to mental health providers statewide, especially in rural areas.
We join Gov. Gordon in encouraging key stakeholders to attend both events. Only by working together can we offer the support and services so desperately needed by those in crisis.
DOWN to Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne and other party leaders for their recent letter asking Secretary of State Ed Buchanan to stay on the job until after the Nov. 8 general election.
The letter – signed by Mr. Eathorne and Wyoming GOP national committee members Nina Webber and Corey Steinmetz – shows a lack of trust of county clerks that is both unwarranted and insulting. They know very well that elections are conducted at the county level, and the Secretary of State’s Office has mostly a verification role after the fact.
Those tasks can be completed by the state election director and their team, as well as the State Canvassing Board. We’re confident they will be, no matter who is temporarily filling the seat being vacated by Mr. Buchanan, who is becoming a district court judge.
What the letter seems to signal is that Mr. Eathorne and other party leaders are having trouble getting three people to say they’re willing to serve in the role for such a short period of time. After all, who wants to quit whatever they’re doing now and step into a leadership role that will last, at most, four months?
State GOP leaders need to stop trying to change something out of their control and focus more on what they can.
WE WANT TO KNOW WHAT YOU THINK: Contact us via email at opinion@wyomingnews.com.