DOWN to the Laramie County School District 2 Board of Trustees for voting to let students who have come in contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus wear a mask and continue to go to school, rather than quarantine at home.
This Sept. 13 decision runs counter to recommendations from experts at the Wyoming Department of Health and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, who say unmasked people who have direct contact with a positive case of COVID-19 should quarantine for at least 10 days with no test or seven days after a negative test.
We understand the frustration of students and parents when students who feel fine have to sit at home instead of attend classes. But even though LCSD2 is a much smaller district than its counterpart to the west, that doesn't give board members there any more of a right to ignore the advice of medical experts. In fact, had this same board implemented a district-wide mask mandate at the start of the school year – again, as recommended by local, state and federal health experts – they likely wouldn't have had as many quarantines to begin with.
They also wouldn't be dealing with the imminent departure of their head nurse, Kay Dersham, who gets an UP from us for putting her ethics ahead of her livelihood.
While you could argue (and some have) that she should work to enact change from within, she obviously felt that the only way to get the attention of school board members was to resign, effective Sept. 30. Unfortunately, once again, it will be the students who suffer in the short term if the district lacks sufficient school nursing care for awhile.
As we've said here time and time again throughout this pandemic, elected leaders need to set aside the politics, stop worrying about what's going to make the majority (or, in many cases, the vocal minority) happy, and simply do the right thing. And LCSD2 board members have to know, deep down, this isn't it.
UP to members of the Laramie County Suicide Fatality Review Team for working to prevent suicides by better understanding those that have just happened.
The team hopes to do that by learning more about the circumstances leading to these deaths, as well as finding and fixing gaps in the county’s existing system of suicide prevention services.
About 15 to 20 agencies are represented on the review team, including Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s Behavioral Health Services, law enforcement, the Wyoming Department of Family Services, Youth Alternatives, suicide prevention nonprofit Grace for 2 Brothers and the Laramie County Coroner’s Office. And cases aren't reviewed unless the family of the deceased grants permission.
We hope this effort is successful, and in the meantime, if you're having suicidal thoughts, call 800-273-8255.
DOWN to Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming lawmakers who are seriously considering calling a special session to oppose President Joe Biden’s executive order mandating that businesses with more than 100 employees either require COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing.
We’re not surprised Republican leaders in Wyoming are calling this order “big government overreach.” But it’s frustrating to see such strong determination to come together and fight something like this when these same politicians can’t muster the energy to address the state’s larger problems, such as how to pay for essential services in a declining minerals-based economy.
Where's the urgency to get together and decide how to distribute millions of dollars worth of American Rescue Plan funds to people in need? Where's the drive to get health care to low-income residents by expanding Medicaid? Where's even one ounce of empathy for those less fortunate than themselves?
It's frustrating enough to see state officials using state resources such as the staff at the Wyoming Attorney General's Office to push back against something that shouldn't be necessary in the first place. But to consider wasting additional money the state doesn't have in this way is simply shameful. Too bad most of our elected officials don't see it that way.
UP to members of the Cheyenne City Council and Mayor Patrick Collins for holding a work session Sept. 17 to start discussing ways to address the issue of homelessness in the capital city.
Although no immediate solutions were developed, simply opening up a dialog between city officials and the leaders of the COMEA House and Resource Center and Family Promise is a good start.
We all know there is no single answer to this problem, or it likely would have been implemented already. But it’s good to see local elected officials sitting down with nonprofit leaders who are on the front lines of addressing the challenges of people who struggle just to get by.
If a bold new idea comes from these talks, all the better.