UP to those who have volunteered their time, energy and resources to run for elected office this year.

Monday was the deadline for candidates to declare their intention to seek the nonpartisan, uncompensated seats open this year on the Laramie County School District 1 and 2 Boards of Trustees and the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees. A total of 31 candidates will vie for 11 open seats on those boards, only one of which is uncontested (LCSD2 Area D).

