UP to those who have volunteered their time, energy and resources to run for elected office this year.
Monday was the deadline for candidates to declare their intention to seek the nonpartisan, uncompensated seats open this year on the Laramie County School District 1 and 2 Boards of Trustees and the Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees. A total of 31 candidates will vie for 11 open seats on those boards, only one of which is uncontested (LCSD2 Area D).
During this brief lull as fall campaigns gear up, we wanted to take a moment to thank those who threw their hat in the ring and didn’t make it past the primary, those who are still in the running and those who are just getting started. Even if you don’t prevail, we appreciate your willingness to share your ideas, engage in open dialogue and keep an open mind as your listen to potential constituents.
After all, this is what our democracy is all about, and without you, we wouldn’t be half as good as we are.
DOWN to those who were quick to condemn President Joe Biden for announcing a plan to erase $10,000 worth of federal student loan debt for millions of people nationwide. The loan forgiveness would apply to those with incomes below $125,000 a year or households that earn less than $250,000, and another $10,000 would be written off for those who have received federal Pell grants.
Chief among the critics were U.S. Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyo., who sent out press releases faster that news outlets could post online stories about the announcement.
What our two senators – and others who disagree with the idea – choose not to focus on is that this is an effort to help lower-income people dig out from mountains of college debt, not a subsidy for more well-off families who chose to send their student to a school out of their price range. (Which makes Lummis’ claim that the bill is “incredibly unfair to the hardworking people of Wyoming who will be forced to foot the bill for the richest 40% of Americans who carry 60% of student loan debt” not just misleading, but completely wrong.)
It’s true that it’s “not fair” because a president 10, 20 or 30 years ago didn’t make the same offer to those of us who have successfully paid off our debts. Hey, guess what? Life’s not fair. Remember, though, that the cost of a four-year degree was a lot less – even when adjusted for inflation – than it is now.
And really, how different is this from federal farm subsidies or Paycheck Protection Plan loan forgiveness, some of which have gone to members of Congress to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars each?
Is it the ideal solution? Of course not. That would be something that truly addresses the high cost of higher education while also lifting up low-income residents, especially minorities who have struggled for equality for generations. But we know that’s not going to happen anytime soon, so this is better than nothing at all.
UP to Wyoming lawmakers on the Joint Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee for voting to draft two bills that would provide incentive payments for successful referrals to the National Guard, and enhance existing state education and tuition benefits for Guard members.
Wyoming Military Department officials have repeatedly told the committee they’re having a difficult time recruiting people to fill open positions. The hope is that with a cash infusion of $525,000 from the Legislature, these payments of $500 apiece to Guard members who get someone else to join and better flexibility for existing Guard members will help alleviate the problem.
Time will tell if they’re effective, but when Guard members are likely to be needed more often in response to both natural disasters at home and conflicts abroad, it’s worth a try.
DOWN to the Legislature’s Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee for failing to go far enough when it comes to easing state rules related to how retail liquor licenses are issued.
We had hoped to see the committee agree to sponsor a bill to increase the number of full retail liquor licenses, as well as bar-and-grill licenses, in addition to creating a tavern and entertainment liquor license. Instead, the number of bar-and-grill licenses was the only proposal committee members decided to advance, despite testimony from Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and others that failure to act has had a negative fiscal impact on communities.
We know there are some folks out there who don’t understand what all the fuss is about. Don’t we have enough places that sell booze in the Capital City? Yes, there are plenty of options for people to obtain alcohol, take it home and consume it. Others are concerned that more places selling alcoholic beverages will lead to more cases of alcoholism, more crime and more highway fatalities. We understand those concerns.
The reality, though, is that some businesses simply can’t be successful if alcohol isn’t on the menu. That’s especially true of restaurants and certain types of entertainment venues. Others want the option of opening a neighborhood liquor store as the city continues to expand. When the state’s largest city has to turn away nine potential business owners or expansion projects because they can’t get a retail liquor license, it’s obvious the “free enterprise” system is broken when it comes to alcohol sales.
We appreciate members of the committee for debating the issue, but we once again encourage them to work hard at finding a variety of solutions. This is about more than just access to intoxicants. It’s about creating new dining and entertainment options that keep Wyoming residents – and their money – in Wyoming.
