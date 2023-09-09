Kudos to UW for continuing freshman orientation programUP to the University of Wyoming for revamping and continuing its Saddle Up freshman orientation program for a second year.

A year ago, there was criticism from many participants that the program packed too much into each day and didn’t allow new students enough time to move in and get settled on the Laramie campus before activities started. This year, although a few complaints remained, the reaction seems to have been much more positive, as students were allowed to move in two days before the Aug. 21-25 program started.

