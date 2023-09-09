Kudos to UW for continuing freshman orientation programUP to the University of Wyoming for revamping and continuing its Saddle Up freshman orientation program for a second year.
A year ago, there was criticism from many participants that the program packed too much into each day and didn’t allow new students enough time to move in and get settled on the Laramie campus before activities started. This year, although a few complaints remained, the reaction seems to have been much more positive, as students were allowed to move in two days before the Aug. 21-25 program started.
Like similar programs at other colleges and universities, Saddle Up includes classes and meetings with faculty within students’ colleges; information sessions, such as how to take notes in college and how to manage time; as well as fun events to get to know faculty, campus resources and other students, according to reporting by the Laramie Boomerang.
While some parts of the program may seem basic and unnecessary to higher-achieving students, it is designed to offer something for all levels of incoming freshmen. And as to the complaint there’s still too much packed into each day, the answer is that you don’t have to attend everything (as well as, “Welcome to the real world, folks.”).
These types of programs are proven to give new college students a better chance at success, and we hope to see this one continue for years to come.
Youth, parents needed to complete mental health care surveyUP to the Wyoming Department of Health for seeking the opinions of youth and their family members about their mental health care needs and barriers to accessing such care.
Through two separate anonymous surveys, WDH is hoping Wyoming residents will offer specific information that will help the state’s largest agency advocate for and help create the services that are needed.
Because of anticipated pushback from some parents in the state, the survey for 11- to 21-year-olds isn’t being promoted directly to the youth. Instead, parents and guardians are asked to share the survey with young people in their care, regardless of whether they have ever needed or accessed mental health care services.
To access the surveys, which are estimated to take 10 to 15 minutes to complete, go to tinyurl.com/wyo-mental-health. We hope both young people and their parents will take a few minutes to offer this valuable feedback.
Moratorium on renewable energy projects wrong response to rate hikesDOWN to the Wyoming lawmakers on the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee who want to use the 30% rate hike proposal from Rocky Mountain Power as an excuse to block future renewable energy projects in the state.
According to a WyoFile.com article this week, “Most committee members, as well as members of the public who spoke at Public Service Commission meetings in Casper and Rock Springs, suspect that policies favoring renewable sources of energy over fossil fuels are to blame for rising costs.” Yet a utility spokesman has said the main causes were the increased cost of natural gas and coal that were needed to run the company’s power plants.
We certainly understand the frustration with the high rate increase being expressed by legislators and their constituents. And some of the committee’s proposals in response make sense.
For example, directing the Public Service Commission to explore prohibiting PacifiCorp (Rocky Mountain Power’s parent company) from charging Wyoming ratepayers for facilities like wind farms and interstate power lines that mostly or entirely serve out-of-state customers makes sense. So, too, does a bill to repeal part of a previous state law that allowed utilities to charge a “carbon capture compliance” surcharge.
But to issue a blanket moratorium on all new renewable energy projects in the state, regardless of where that energy is used, is shortsighted when it comes to preparing the state for the inevitable future. It also is likely to do very little, if anything, to address the current situation.
Lawmakers need to step back, take a deep breath and look closely at all aspects of the issue before engaging in such knee-jerk reactions.
Councilors should be applauded for raising environmental awarenessUP to the sponsors of the Cheyenne City Council’s recently defeated single-use plastic bag ban for raising awareness of an important environmental issue.
Although we would have preferred to see a version of the proposal pass, we aren’t surprised it didn’t. After all, changing habits is difficult, and no one likes to be told what to do. When it’s going to cost money out of someone’s pocket — regardless of how small the amount — it’s going to face an even steeper mountain of opposition.
Still, council members Richard Johnson, Scott Roybal, Ken Esquibel and Dr. Mark Rinne should be applauded for bringing attention to the need to keep single-use plastic bags out of our waterways, as well as encouraging more people to either forgo the use of bags or bring reusable shopping totes as much as possible.
We hope to see more Cheyenne residents using those totes in grocery stores and other local retailers in the weeks and months to come. Because we only have one planet to call home, and we’re all called to be good stewards of it.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters