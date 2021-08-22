It’s an opportunity that may not come around again for a decade or more. But will members of Congress seize it, or will they remain silent and let it pass?
That’s the question on the minds of both religious liberty and LGBTQ rights advocates as they watch two bills languish on the desks of those in power at the U.S. Capitol. But, if a few courageous elected officials – possibly from a place that calls itself The Equality State – would pick them up, sit down at a table and commit themselves to reaching a compromise, they could address some fundamental issues that have divided Americans for generations.
H.R. 1440, the Fairness for All Act, has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, but no action has been taken on it so far. According to his website, the legislation “is the largest expansion of religious freedom and LGBT civil rights under federal law in a generation. It continues what began in Utah and builds upon existing protections for both religious and LGBT Americans in federal, state and local law.”
It’s obvious this bill is meant to be a more moderate version of H.R. 5, The Equality Act, which passed the House in February with unanimous support from Democrats and only a smattering of Republicans voting in favor. That bill now awaits a hearing in the Senate, where it would need 60 votes to avoid a filibuster, meaning 10 Republicans would have to support it.
Both pieces of legislation aim to expand protections for LGBTQ individuals under such existing laws as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act. But some say The Equality Act doesn’t do enough to protect religious freedom, while others say the Fairness for All Act swings too far the other way.
So is it impossible to summit this mountain? Absolutely not. Will it be easy? No, but nothing worth working for ever is. And if the two dominant parties can sit down and hash out a compromise infrastructure bill, they can do the same with any issue, if they put their hearts and minds to the task.
A coalition of religious leaders and LGBTQ rights advocates from the Mountain West brought this issue to our attention recently with a letter explaining that the two “sides” aren’t as far apart as most people would think. Wyoming Equality Executive Director Sara Burlingame and Equality Utah Executive Director Troy Williams met with the WTE Editorial Board this past week to further explain what’s contained in a recent letter from them, Elder Michael Jones, North America Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Bishop Karen Oliveto, Mountain Sky Episcopal Area of The United Methodist Church.
In that letter, and again during our discussion this past week, it was emphasized that a number of GOP senators and a coalition of conservative religious groups – including the LDS Church, Seventh-Day Adventists, the Orthodox Union, and the Coalition of Christian Colleges and Universities – “genuinely want to pass a strong nondiscrimination bill that also protects religious freedoms.”
But to achieve this goal, they need champions among those elected to represent them – and all of us – to identify areas of disagreement and potential compromises.
As Rep. Stewart says on his website, such work is far from unprecedented, and his state has already shown that it can be done. In 2015, the Utah Legislature overwhelmingly passed and the state’s Republican governor signed a nondiscrimination law that expanded state laws protecting people on the basis of race, sex and disability to include lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people. It also provided some religious exemptions requested by the LDS Church.
Two years later, the Beehive State overturned a law preventing LGBTQ issues from being discussed in schools, and two years after that, in 2019, the state passed a hate-crimes law (something the place where Matthew Shepard was killed still has failed to do). And just last year, Utah passed a law that protects minors from being subjected to conversion therapy.
Much of this work was led by Mr. Williams from Equality Utah, but he said it wouldn’t have been successful without the support of LDS leaders, who initially came to him seeking common ground. Again, was it easy? No, of course not. He said people on both side had to set aside suspicions and distrust and focus on areas in which they agreed (sounds a lot like former Wyoming Sen. Mike Enzi’s 80/20 rule, doesn’t it?).
Ms. Burlingame said she believes the national media has created a false narrative that continues to pit these two groups against one another. We agree. Most religious people are passionate about defending basic human rights, and don’t support discrimination against anyone for any reason. And most LGBTQ people believe everyone should have the right to stand firm in their religious beliefs, as long as they don’t infringe on the aforementioned basic human rights to employment, housing and public accommodations.
That’s true in Utah, and it’s true here in Wyoming, where 64% of residents say they support the Legislature passing a nondiscrimination bill, yet so far just six cities have done so (Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Douglas, Gillette and Jackson).
So what will it be, Sens. Barrasso and Lummis? Rep. Cheney? Will any of you pick up the torch and light the way (even by signing a letter in support of these efforts)? Or will you continue to force Americans to stumble around in the dark, punching one another (figuratively and, sometimes, literally) when someone bumps into someone else who disagrees with them?
The time has come for all three of you to step up and show the rest of the country what it really means to represent The Equality State.