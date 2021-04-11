Now that the 66th Wyoming Legislature’s general session has wrapped up and lawmakers have gone home, ask yourself one question: Are you better off today because they met?
For most people, the answer will be “No, not really.” For others, it may be “Well, I’m no worse off, so I guess that’s a win, right?”
As we sat down this week and looked through the list of 441 House bills, Senate files and joint resolutions, we were hard-pressed to find many that will truly make a significant positive impact on the average Wyoming resident. Which is why we can’t even call this an average session and give lawmakers a “C.”
In an average session, about half of the bills up for consideration would make even small improvements to state laws or provide funding for programs that help those most in need of government assistance. But the 2021 session didn’t even come close. The few things we could find to praise included:
Mental health services – As Wyoming continues to battle an epidemic of suicide and the mental illnesses that often lead to it, the Legislature voted this year to make it easier for mental health providers to move into the state and set up shop. House Bill 4 also allows trained professionals to start working in the mental health services field while they spend up to six months becoming certified.
Racist covenants – House Bill 91 finally sets up a process for removing unenforceable covenants from property in the state. In Cheyenne and many other locations, these covenants included language that, when they were added, prevented racial minorities from living in certain neighborhoods. It’s WAY past time for this language to be removed and tossed in the trash can of history.
Care for impounded animals – Senate File 25 addresses a longstanding problem that has added an unnecessary financial burden to local animal shelters. By better defining how criminal defendants accused of animal abuse need to address care for their animals, nonprofits like the Cheyenne Animal Shelter should avoid the burden of thousands of dollars worth of uncompensated care they have shouldered for years.
Revenge porn – We all know that when some people fall out of love, they turn against their former lover in a very nasty way. In our technological age, that sometimes means they threaten to post compromising sexual images of the other person online. And under that threat, they abuse the person being threatened – mentally, physically or both. House Bill 85 aims to prevent that abuse by making it a misdemeanor to disseminate such intimate images, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
A few other bills that passed this year could be considered positive, depending on your perspective, including: HB 75, which requires voters to present some form of identification when they cast their ballot; HB 133, which allows online sports betting; HB 41, 42 and 43, which relate to the state’s hope that blockchain and digital assets will turn into a real boost for the state’s foundering economy; HB 46, which finally makes bestiality a crime; and HB 115, which allows kids as young as 11 years old to shoot and kill any big game or trophy game animal.
But our main takeaway from the 2021 session will be what didn’t get passed and how lawmakers chose to spend their time.
In his State of the State address March 2, Gov. Mark Gordon said, “I’m sure there will be temptations to get sidetracked with politically oriented legislation, but this year, we have to keep our eye on the ball, because we’re only going to have one chance to turn this welcome spring into a thriving summer and a bountiful future.”
Sorry, Governor, but they must have tuned out during that part of your speech (or they hate you for making them wear a mask during the ongoing pandemic, and they were blasting The Eagles in their earbuds during your entire 45-minute presentation). Because, as they always do, they wasted time talking about their pet issues, including bills this year that would have interjected themselves into the public health orders process, prevented any future federal gun legislation from applying to Wyoming, and created a way for voters to impeach any elected official they didn’t like, down to the city and town level. (Thankfully, all of these efforts failed.)
At the same time, they refused to abolish the death penalty, even though no one has been executed in Wyoming since 1992. They refused multiple pleas from students and parents to require suicide prevention training in local school districts. They again refused to advance a hate crimes bill, even though the home of Matthew Shepard’s murder is one of only three states without such a law.
They failed to reach an agreement on the appropriate level of K-12 education funding. They failed to introduce a bill to consider raising the state’s minimum wage (which officially remains $5.15 an hour, tied with Georgia for lowest in the nation; thankfully, the federal minimum wage of $7.25 supersedes in most cases). And, most egregious of all, they refused to expand Medicaid coverage to an estimated 25,000 low-income Wyoming residents, despite the fact the federal government not only would have covered the state’s share of the cost, but actually given the state more than it needed to do so, resulting in a net gain.
And, of course, they kicked the can down the road yet again on diversifying the state’s revenue sources to reduce its dependence on dwindling mineral severance taxes. This was their one main job in 2021, and they punted. No tobacco tax increase. No hike in the fuel tax. No corporate income tax or higher property tax rates or even a slight increase in the sales tax to fund education if savings drop below a certain level.
For these reasons and so many more, Wyoming lawmakers get a “D” from us. We wish we could hope for improvement next year, but unless they find a way to get out of their insulated circumstances, be accountable to the people who elected them and find even an ounce of empathy for those less fortunate than they are, we expect more of the same.