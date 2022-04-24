Have you given it any thought, or have you been avoiding it at all costs? Either way, 2022 is an election year, and soon we’ll all be hearing a lot more about it.
Regardless of where you land on the spectrum from “despise it” to “political junkie,” it will be impossible to avoid seeing yard signs, getting campaign literature in the mail and receiving unannounced house calls from candidates seeking your support. You’ll continue to see advertisements on our website and throughout the pages of the newspaper, too, as candidates hold town hall meetings, share their positions on issues and make other campaign-related announcements.
Less than three weeks before the start of the candidate filing period in Wyoming, the main question to ask yourself is how active you plan to be in this important process. Will you be someone who tosses their hat in the ring, offering your time and ideas for the good of the public? If not, will you make financial contributions to those you believe will best represent you and others living in the area they seek to serve?
Will you volunteer some of your free time for a candidate you support? Or, if your answer is “none of the above,” will you at least pledge to vote in both the Aug. 16 primary and Nov. 8 general election, and do your homework on the candidates and issues beforehand?
We sincerely hope you have answered “You bet I will!” to at least one of the questions above. Because sitting on the sidelines, refusing to participate in any way, is simply unacceptable. The actions of our government officials impact all of us in so many ways that it should be a basic expectation that we each at least cast a ballot at every opportunity. Yet in 2018, the last non-presidential election year, less than 52% of registered voters in Laramie County voted in the primary, and more than a quarter didn’t participate in the general election.
Let’s assume that you’re definitely planning to be an informed voter, and you’re considering doing more than that. What options do you have?
From the least to the most time commitment, here are some possibilities:
Make a donation – If you have the means, candidates up and down the ballot would surely welcome a donation of any amount. Even a dollar or two helps. So whether it’s a school board candidate or someone running for Congress, consider making a financial contribution. There also are several political action committees that support multiple candidates that could benefit from a donation.
Become a campaign volunteer – Hollywood loves to show campaign offices with volunteers making cold calls to potential voters. But there are so many other ways you can help, including offering child care services to a candidate with children, allowing your home to be used for an event, running a meal train for the candidate and their family so they can spend more time knocking on doors, etc. If you’re interested in any of the above, we’ll be publishing a list of candidates and their contact information after they’ve filed their campaign paperwork.
Run for office – Whether it’s a volunteer seat on your local school board or a paid position on the city council, county commission or state Legislature, there are a variety of options open this year to those interested in public service. But before you run to the courthouse or city hall next month and file the appropriate paperwork, stop and ask yourself a key question: “Why do I want to do this?” Is it because you truly believe you have something valuable to contribute, or it is to pad a resume or advance a specific political agenda?
Frankly, we’re fed up with “public servants” who are really just political zealots, more concerned with advancing their personal agendas than doing what’s best for all the people they’re supposed to represent. These folks need to be sussed out and kept from gaining power at any level.
And, not to disparage retirees in any way, but we’re also annoyed by people who refuse to give up a seat they’ve kept warm for years, if not decades (Yes, we’re looking at you, Charlie Scott.). We know it’s tough for young professionals – especially those with children – to make the time for many of these posts. But we encourage them to run, if at all possible, and for others to work to make it easier for people of all ages, genders, income levels and social statuses to serve.
If you’re willing, able, open-minded and doing it for the right reasons, there are resources available to help you be successful. Contact your local county party officials for guidance and assistance. If you’re a woman, seek help from the Cowgirl Run Fund, a nonpartisan political action committee that supports women running for state and local office in Wyoming. If you’re unsure what it takes, talk with someone who has done it before.
Sure, some of these things are more difficult than others. But they’re all important, and, as we prepare to enter campaign season, we hope you’ll do your part.