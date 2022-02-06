This Valentine’s Day, in addition to making sure you buy flowers and chocolates for that special someone in your life, you can’t forget to do something else:
Start paying attention to the Wyoming Legislature.
That’s because Feb. 14 also is the first day of the 66th Legislature’s planned 20-day budget session. On the agenda: setting spending and savings priorities for the 2023-24 biennium; approving a redistricting plan that uses data from the 2020 census to guarantee equal representation, regardless of where you live; and deciding what to do with more than $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds designed to help people recover from the negative impacts of an ongoing pandemic.
Those three things alone would make it a session worth closely monitoring. But we hope lawmakers will also take the time to consider ways to break the state’s dependence on revenue from mineral extraction industries and extend preventative health care to more low-income Wyomingites.
In an election year, we believe it’s also worth giving as much attention as we can muster to all aspects of our elected lawmakers and their performance during this session and beyond.
That means reading up on the bills they choose to sponsor that go beyond the main reasons they’re there. Are they sticking to important issues or wasting time on such things as preventing trans people from competing on high school sports teams, limiting voting rights, pre-empting future vaccine mandates and banning critical race theory in K-12 schools?
Are they showing empathy and concern for the least among us by supporting Medicaid expansion? Or are they taking an “I have mine, let them figure out how to get theirs” attitude?
Are they treating their colleagues – even the ones they strongly disagree with – as people worthy of courtesy and respect? Or are they acting with an air of superiority and condescension, or even going so far as to belittle them, call them names or curse at them?
All of these things matter, of course, because we should want the 90 best people of the highest character filling the seats in the House and Senate. We should want citizen legislators whose main test of any bill, budget amendment or joint resolution is “Will this make things better for the majority of Wyoming residents?,” not “Will this help me score brownie points with the leaders of my political party?”
We should want people at the state Capitol who truly care about Wyoming’s future – its long-term economic stability and its ability to help those who will call it home thrive for generations to come. That means people willing to have the tough conversations about important things like education funding, health care, taxes and economic diversification.
Most of all, we should be looking for people who set a good example of what it means to be a “public servant.” Too many of our elected officials these days seem to have forgotten that role and turned into “self-servants.” We need to return to a time when people aspired to add “Senator” or “Representative” in front of their name not because it was a stepping stone to higher office, but because it was a way to help make the state an even better place to live, work and play.
If all of that sounds too lofty and idealistic, that’s too bad (not to mention a sad statement about the current condition of politics in our country). We believe it’s still the standard to which all lawmakers should aspire, and it’s high time we once again hold our public servants to that standard.
Which is where you come in. As a Laramie County voter, you bear the responsibility to learn more about the people you elect. Yes, that means “watching how the sausage is made” by observing lawmakers in action, either in person or online, whenever possible.
It means reading a variety of news accounts of what’s said during public meetings. It means sending emails to these elected officials, asking them to go on the record with their positions on key issues and encouraging them to take the action you want them to take. And it means holding their feet to the fire if they refuse to take a public position.
It also means occasionally making the time to travel to the Capitol to testify on important bills like Medicaid expansion, even if it means you don’t get to speak because the line in front of you is too long. (Often that show of solidarity is enough to move lawmakers to action.)
And it means taking good notes so you remember who to support (or not) on Aug. 16 and Nov. 8. Because, when all is said and done, that’s the strongest statement you can make about who you want representing you.
This election year, you must decide what kind of state you want to live in and who you think will do the best job of getting us there. It’s an awesome responsibility, to be sure, but it’s one you can’t take lightly or be willing to let go unused. This year, follow the Legislature, participate whenever you can, and then vote.