The sponsors got the name right – just not the way they intended.
House Bill 31, “Wyoming’s Tomorrow scholarship program,” is designed to support nontraditional students over age 24 who have decided they want to get more education. That’s a great idea, since not everyone is ready for college at age 18, or knows exactly what they want to do with the rest of their lives at that point. Others are forced to change by economic impacts on industry.
But lawmakers failed to fully fund the program. A more accurate title would have been “Wyoming’s (someday ... maybe ... if we turn loose of some savings ... and oil prices stay high ... who knows?) limited-access scholarship program.”
As approved by both chambers and signed into law by Gov. Mark Gordon, “tomorrow” is at least a year and a half away, possibly much more.
Similar to the state’s Hathaway Scholarship for students heading to an in-state community college or the University of Wyoming right out of high school, “Wyoming’s Tomorrow” will help students cover “unmet financial need.” That means whatever isn’t funded by themselves or their family based on their ability to pay, as well as other grants and scholarships.
There are other requirements, including:
The student must have lived in Wyoming at least a year immediately before applying and at least three years at any time prior to the application;
The student must have completed and filed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid and has unmet need;
The student must agree to register with the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services for applicable training assistance.
Students aren’t eligible if they are currently receiving a Hathaway scholarship; aren’t a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen; owe money to a federal or state financial aid program or are currently incarcerated.
Each student who meets these qualifications can receive up to $150 per semester hour or up to $1,800 per academic term, if they’re enrolled for 12 or more semester hours. They are eligible for up to four full-time academic terms, for a maximum of $7,200 from this program.
That’s not a lot of money in the overall scheme of things, and no one really knows how many residents might choose to take advantage of such an offer. But, in the unlikely case the answer was “a lot,” the bill’s authors included several stopgap measures to limit when money could be handed out.
The main limitation is the hurdle legislators failed to get over during the recent session. Before any scholarships can be handed out, the market value of the Wyoming’s Tomorrow endowment fund must exceed $50 million. Once that level is reached, revenue generated from the endowment will be transferred by the state treasurer to the Wyoming’s Tomorrow scholarship expenditure account, and that money can only be disbursed as long as it is enough to cover the full commitment to each eligible student. If demand exceeds the funds available, students would receive scholarships on a first-come, first-served basis. (There are many other safeguards in the legislation.)
With those stipulations in place, there’s no way this program could accidentally drain the state’s bank accounts, even if all 212,000 adults in the state with no training past high school qualified.
Where lawmakers failed their constituents most is by only contributing $10 million in seed money to the endowment this session – and that won’t be transferred from the state’s “rainy-day fund” until July 1, 2023.
Are they serious? What’s the point of creating a program designed to help give the state’s sagging workforce a boost and then failing to properly fund it?
Even factoring in the amount of time it might take the Wyoming Community College Commission, working with UW, to create the rules, procedures and paperwork for the program, this delay is inexcusable. As of last week, there was $1.56 billion sitting in the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, and another $72 million in unallocated federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
As with most things the Legislature does, there were some lawmakers who wanted to see the program fully funded as quickly as possible. Chief among them was Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, who tried multiple times to amend HB 31 to include the full $50 million, or at least $25 million. All attempts failed.
Some will say it’s worth celebrating the simple fact that the Legislature voted to create the program. A similar effort failed in the 2021 general session, and there were times this year when it seemed HB 31 would suffer the same fate. In fact, even though the House of Representatives voted 46-13, with one excused, to send the bill to the Senate, it only passed the upper chamber by a 16-14 vote.
It’s also true that not fully funding it with government funds means industries in Wyoming that need workers have a chance to put some skin in the game by making contributions to the endowment fund. Some business leaders have already said they plan to do so. A dollar-for-dollar match by the state likely would go a long way toward encouraging others, but that wasn’t considered.
It’s disingenuous for our elected leaders to complain about a lack of qualified workers preventing new industries from moving into the state, then drag their feet on an effort like this. What are they waiting for?
With a bit more compassion and courage, tomorrow could have been right around the corner. Instead, it seems like a long way off.