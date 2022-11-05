W e’ve said it so many times, this editorial could almost write itself. In Wyoming – possibly more than any other state – your vote DOES matter, and it’s important for every adult to exercise their right as an American citizen to have their voice heard.
We’ll explain why in just a second. First, rather than going through the motions – “preaching to the choir,” in most cases, since news consumers tend to vote in higher numbers – we also want to share why we think it’s actually the least we can do.
Let’s start with the importance of Tuesday’s general election. While the national media is focused on the midterm battle for control of Congress, here in Wyoming, the local races are where the action is.
In a state where one party dominates, the August primary pretty well decided the one federal race and the top five statewide elected officials. No one has any illusions that Democrats will somehow prevent Republicans Harriet Hageman (U.S. House of Representatives), incumbent Gov. Mark Gordon, Chuck Gray (secretary of state), Megan Degenfelder (superintendent of public instruction), incumbent State Auditor Kristi Racines (uncontested) and incumbent State Treasurer Curt Meier (uncontested in the general election) from being elected.
However, here in Laramie County, we have some hotly contested races for seats in the Wyoming Legislature. And with important policy issues such as K-12 education funding, economic diversification, control of water and keeping small towns alive, it’s critical that we elect people who are focused on what’s best for the state as a whole, not their personal or party agendas.
There’s also competition for county sheriff, three seats on the Cheyenne City Council (one in each ward), three seats on the community college board and four seats on each of the two K-12 school district boards.
(As a reminder, for the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees, we’re recommending Joseph Ramirez in Area 1, Rich Wiederspahn in Area 2, Todd Reynolds in Area 3 and Jenefer Pasqua for the at-large seat. To read our reasoning, as well as why we chose to make recommendations in this race, go to https://tinyurl.com/wte-lcsd1-recommendations.)
This year’s ballot also asks voters to support renewal of the fifth-penny sales tax and the county’s 2% portion of the 4% lodging tax for another four years. Both are vital to the local economy and infrastructure work such as maintaining roads and replacing emergency vehicles.
There also are two statewide constitutional amendments on the ballot. Amendment A would let local municipalities invest reserve funds in the stock market as a way of generating more revenue. Amendment B would allow Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges to serve until they are 75 years old, instead of forcing their retirement at age 70.
The latter would bring state law in line with statutes governing elected legislative and executive branch officials. And although we haven’t taken an official position on either of these amendments, the only reason Amendment A was offered by Wyoming lawmakers earlier this year is because of their unwillingness to seriously consider tax reform.
For those who say, “My one vote won’t make that much difference,” we remind you that several issues and races in recent years have been decided by a margin of 100 or fewer votes. Some have triggered mandatory recounts.
For those who have gotten this far and are saying, “Yeah, yeah, I know how important it is to vote, I’ve done my research, and I will definitely be at a vote center Tuesday,” we first say, “Thank you!” Wear that “I voted” sticker with pride, and encourage those on the fence to pick out the splinters and get their touch-screen finger ready for action.
But what about after Tuesday? Is it OK to breathe a deep sigh of relief, bask in the glow of television programs uninterrupted by political ads and ignore the politicians for the next two years? Of course not.
To really have an impact, elected officials need to hear from residents on a regular basis. That means attending local school board, city/town council and county commission meetings. It means making time to testify at state legislative committees, both in the interim and during next year’s general session, which starts Jan. 10. (It’s never been easier, thanks to livestreaming via the internet.)
It could mean writing emails or letters to members of Congress, or picking up the phone and talking with their staff here in Wyoming. It might involve becoming active in a grassroots organization or financially supporting a nonprofit advocacy group. It may even mean that you start one of your own and encourage others to support your cause. Whatever you choose to do, stay involved and stay focused on policy issues, ignoring the rhetoric.
This week, your community needs you to vote. But that’s only the beginning.