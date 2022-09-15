Before Labor Day weekend, I didn’t know that several Facebook users have posted suicide notes on their profile page world-wide.
In 2010, a 48-year-old woman leapt to her death in Spain after she announced her intentions on Facebook. She wanted to get away from her abusive fiancé. She believed suicide was the only solution.
There are many other cases.
Typically, a hand-written note is seen by close relatives but suicide announcements on social media can reach a large number of people.
Some posts are written by those who survived suicide. Out of that group, there are many individuals who are still struggling with substance abuse.
How can we help?
We don’t have the same options bigger cities do, but there has to be something we, as individuals, can do for our loved ones, neighbors and co-workers. Even strangers.
Last year, I wrote a column, “A Song Saved Me.”
I will never forget that cold autumn day in Nevada, but truthfully, it wasn’t the first time I contemplated suicide.
Two months after high school graduation, I moved to a very tiny, isolated community in Utah with my fiancé.
When a shy, sheltered young woman moves out of the house, chances are, she has no clue what she is getting into.
I was nervous, homesick and inexperienced.
I saw his true colors when he didn’t get his way.
He screamed vulgarities and insults into my face.
I had no idea what to say. I was too scared to breathe. I was blindsided by the sudden outburst.
He harassed me for being scared.
His eyes were cold. His brutal words were burning my ear.
I kept blaming myself.
He’s mad at me. I’m a failure.
I felt inadequate.
I felt worthless.
He’s not happy and it’s my fault.
I wanted to open the door and jump off the balcony.
I’ll always remember those words: I want to die. I just want to die right now.
I didn’t run out of the room though. I think I was just shocked that I had thought about it.
What’s happening?
After realizing that I had lost myself, I said, through the tears and with no eye contact, “I want to go home.”
I heard the door slam. He had stepped out to smoke a cigarette.
Ten minutes later, he came back and apologized.
The next day was one of many days I tried to get back home.
While domestic violence and being murdered by the abuser is often discussed, I think we should also talk about how the abused individual is at risk for addiction, suicidal thoughts and behavior.
No one will help me. I got myself into this mess.
Four years later, I realized that it doesn’t matter how a woman got into that relationship in the first place.
She still deserves a better life.
Before I moved, no one taught me how to stand up for myself. No one showed me the difference between a normal and an abnormal relationship.
I was gas-lighted into believing he was right and I was wrong.
The thought of suicide put me in a very dark, lonely place. I thought of it twice in three months because I didn’t know how to be strong. I thought I was to blame.
Sometimes I still have those “I can’t do anything right” days but I’m not going to lose myself again.
Social media can be a place where we feel comfortable talking about our challenges or our sadness. It may be easier to post what we’re thinking than to share it with someone in person. When some people are struggling, they may keep to themselves. Social media becomes one of their only connections to others.
Back to my question: How can we help?
Shelby Gordon, recovery clinician from Southwest Counseling, sent me information recently on what to do when we see a post by someone with suicidal intentions.
It's important to take the post seriously. Show or voice your concern. When someone is suffering, it can be difficult for them to remember that people care.
Get that person the professional help they need. Facebook and Instagram have suicide prevention tools that allow users to report content, share resources and offer tips on how to provide support.
If you believe your friend or loved one is in immediate danger, please call 911, your local police station or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
September is Suicide Awareness Month. The suicide and crisis hotline went live on July 16 but many people are still not aware of it. Let’s spread the word.
Call 988.
Even if you’ve lost yourself for just a moment, there is still hope.
Trina Brittain is a reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. She can be reached at tbrittain@rocketminer.com.