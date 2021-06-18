It’s been a superlative year for Wyoming politics with party operatives and elected officials vying hard for best and worst behaved.
A recent Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee meeting in Cheyenne spanned the laudable and laughably inane ends of the political-practice spectrum in a single confab.
For pure legislative drama, this meeting had it all: revenge-motivated demands, recriminations, defiance, anger and apologies.
But the coup de gras was a devastating defense of Wyoming’s elections system delivered by someone on the front lines: Crook County Clerk Linda Fritz, a Republican.
Why was Fritz’s testimonial smackdown necessary? Because her party’s leaders and a few of its legislators have lost touch with reality. Somebody had to pull the pin on a truth grenade.
In a traditional campaign, Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney would breeze to a fourth term in 2022. But when she voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, party operatives censured her, some called for her resignation and nearly all decided she had to go. Loyalty to conscience and Constitution over party and propaganda is not to be tolerated.
The state GOP’s leaders aren’t about to forget her “betrayal.” They know she’s vulnerable in a state that overwhelmingly voted for Trump, but are keenly aware that a crowded primary race would almost certainly work in her favor.
The Wyoming Republican Party fully expects the field of at least nine challengers (likely more) to split the vote. It could give Cheney the nomination despite not getting a majority. Funny, party officials didn’t bat an eye when she won the 2016 primary with 40%.
With the state GOP’s blessing, Sen. Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester) sponsored a bill to establish a primary runoff system, with the top two candidates squaring off if neither reached 50%. The measure died by a single vote in the Senate. The state party then passed a resolution to create a runoff system in time for next year’s congressional primary.
It’s not going to happen. The Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office said it would require a constitutional amendment, which can take years.
Fritz said she explained that to freshman Rep. Chip Neiman (R-Hulett), who sent all committee members a pledge to back a runoff bill.
When the panel met on June 7, the move blew up in Neiman’s face.
No one was happy that another legislator put them in the middle of the political mess. But Sen. Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower), the committee’s co-chairman, was the most visibly upset.
“I’m pretty angry,” Driskill, who didn’t sign the pledge, told Neiman. “I caught a lot of heat, just like everyone else. … I’ll be danged if I’m going to be shoved into a corner by some group, or particularly, by a colleague of mine.”
“It was not a pledge to try and see what kind of a litmus test you could put on there,” Neiman said. “You could or couldn’t sign it. Nobody cared whether you did or didn’t.”
Hogwash. The pledge was an unmistakable ultimatum: Show your support for the election system we want, or you will pay the price.
“It did come off as a litmus test. And it does matter whether you signed it,” retorted Sen. Cale Case (R-Lander). He said his county Republican chairwoman came down hard on him for not signing the pledge. Voters, he added, would not understand that a runoff system is unconstitutional.
Neiman’s pledge left no room to weigh the enormous cost of a runoff system, an additional $1.1 million per election.
Rep. Shelly Duncan (R-Lingle) said she signed Neiman’s pledge under duress. “I had someone literally almost in my face waving it, saying, ‘Why won’t you sign it?’” she said.
Neiman remained unbowed. “As far as pressure being put on, what you’re seeing is real frustration from folks back home,” he said. “If there’s someone up in your face waving [the pledge], there’s a reason.”
Neiman alleged in his email to lawmakers that his constituents believe Wyoming’s elections lack integrity, despite the fact that election fraud is exceedingly rare in Wyoming.
Fritz said the 23 county clerks “have worked our tails off to make sure that you have good elections.” Fritz said Neiman’s actions were uncalled for and unprofessional. She feels sorry for legislators who will now likely be smeared as RINOs – Republicans in Name Only – for refusing to sign.
“We have not heard one single, solitary, substantiated complaint that we have done something wrong,” Fritz added.
Neiman exposed his real motivation when he described “a real angst in the country about the potential for what could happen in our upcoming Wyoming Republican primary.”
“Will we have the representation that the people of Wyoming truly want?” Nieman asked.
Questioning the integrity of Wyoming’s elections is a smokescreen, in line with “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen. State GOP officials are determined to defeat Cheney, even if it means besmirching hard-working election officials and threatening legislators from their own party.
I hope there’s no retribution for committee members who refused to succumb. They collectively stood up to the GOP power brokers and should be commended.