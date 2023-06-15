NCAA Oral Roberts Oregon Baseball

Oral Roberts' Jacob Godman, from left, Drew Stahl and Dalton Patten celebrate their 11-6 win over Oregon in an NCAA super regional game Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Eugene, Ore.

 Associated Press

The Oral Roberts baseball team embraces its underdog status in a college sports landscape dominated by Power Five money, name, image and likeness deals and the transfer portal.

The small, private Christian school that competes in the Summit League lacks the money and facilities of the top programs. The Golden Eagles can show other factors matter when they play in the College World Series, starting Friday against TCU.

