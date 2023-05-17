SHERIDAN — “Being able to trust other people to care for your special needs child is a huge burden,” one camper’s parent recalled. “Many families do not understand that Our Camp has changed my son’s life. He looks forward to camp all year. It is a place where he is welcomed with open arms, loved and included no matter what his disability is.
“I remember the first year he went to camp he was 8 years old, I cried myself to sleep every night,” the parent continued. “He was there because I was fearful. He was a bolter. I had never let anyone outside of our immediate family care for him. The director of the camp sent me pictures every morning and night letting me know he was safe and having a blast. It was then that I knew we had found home. The staff at Our Camp love our children as if they belong to them, and I could not ask for a better camp to give our kids the experience of camp. Our Camp is part of our family.”
This is one of many life-changing stories provided by Our Camp sisters Mary Jean Roush, Nancy MacIntyre and Pat Roush, along with member Cindy Nielsen. For over 30 years, the sisters and volunteers have provided adults and children with disabilities a safe haven, Nielsen said.
In 1990, Our Camp started at Camp Story in Story, owned by the Presbyterian Church Camp and Conference Association.
At the start, water was an obstacle.
“The lodge had everything but water,” Roush said. “The main office with water was a quarter of a mile away, so we used a water tank and ran garden hoses from the office to the lodge to fill the tank. We could not let it run over because it would run into the kitchen.”
Our Camp board members and volunteers host four camps each summer, including youth camp, traditional adult camp, supported adult camp and independent adult camp. Children can start at age 4 and stay in the youth camp until 18.
“There is nothing like a van full of people waiting to check in,” Jean Roush said. “They are so anxious to get out and they are running and hugging.”
Often, there are around 35-40 campers per session, pairing them with counselors to keep a close watch. Counselors are assigned to campers based on their needs. Often, there is a one to one ratio between campers and counselors.
Once in Story, campers participate in a variety of activities, from crafting to fishing. Many local businesses and community members have provided activities during the camp, supplying all materials needed and teaching the campers along the way. For example, Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation provided volunteers to teach campers how to tie flies.
“The kids feel a great deal of freedom,” Roush said. “They are being watched very carefully by the counselors, bringing comfort to their parents. We discover a lot of different things about them and we step back and let them express themselves.”
Over the years, running water and plenty of ramps have been installed at the camp, funded by the Presbyterian Church Camp and Conference Association. A gazebo was also added for a traditional dance. At the end of every camp, campers dress up and enjoy the night under the stars dancing with one another.
“Camp is like a family reunion. Counselors and campers come from all over,” Nielsen said. “This is not just two weeks or a month in Story, this is our life. This is what we do.”
To afford the costs of renting the camp and providing campers with meals, the Our Camp board hosts several one-time opportunities to raise funds, such as baked goods sales and cornhole tournaments.
Our Camp has worked to change many lives, from bringing out campers’ confidence to finding love, Nielsen said.
“Profound changes can happen over the four days,” MacIntyre said. “We do not have any expectations of them. They are what they are and they do what they want to do. We believe it is great no matter what.”