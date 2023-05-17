SHERIDAN — “Being able to trust other people to care for your special needs child is a huge burden,” one camper’s parent recalled. “Many families do not understand that Our Camp has changed my son’s life. He looks forward to camp all year. It is a place where he is welcomed with open arms, loved and included no matter what his disability is.

“I remember the first year he went to camp he was 8 years old, I cried myself to sleep every night,” the parent continued. “He was there because I was fearful. He was a bolter. I had never let anyone outside of our immediate family care for him. The director of the camp sent me pictures every morning and night letting me know he was safe and having a blast. It was then that I knew we had found home. The staff at Our Camp love our children as if they belong to them, and I could not ask for a better camp to give our kids the experience of camp. Our Camp is part of our family.”

