Legislation to support Wyoming’s burgeoning outdoor recreation economy has found traction in the House.

House Bill 74,"Wyoming outdoor recreation trust fund," would create, and seed with $6 million, a new account to fund the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation and grants for related infrastructure projects. The House Travel Recreation, Wildlife & Cultural Resources Committee on Tuesday advanced the bill with amendments.

