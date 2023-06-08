Lions Park

Located minutes away from Frontier Park, Lions Park has a number of outdoor activities for tourists and locals to visit year-round. Guests can visit Cheyenne's free Botanical Gardens during business hours, along with other activities like volleyball courts, shelters and horseshoe stakes. Cheyenne Aquatic Center, on the north end of the park, also has a swimming pool open from June 7 to August 22. The park has a 1.3 mile-long paved trail along Sloan Lake and is directly across from Frontier Park on Carey Avenue.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.

