...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Laramie
and southern Platte Counties through 130 PM MDT...
At 1248 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Iron Mountain, or 29 miles northeast of Laramie, moving northeast at
15 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Laramie and southern Platte Counties.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 38 and
42.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Located minutes away from Frontier Park, Lions Park has a number of outdoor activities for tourists and locals to visit year-round. Guests can visit Cheyenne's free Botanical Gardens during business hours, along with other activities like volleyball courts, shelters and horseshoe stakes. Cheyenne Aquatic Center, on the north end of the park, also has a swimming pool open from June 7 to August 22. The park has a 1.3 mile-long paved trail along Sloan Lake and is directly across from Frontier Park on Carey Avenue.
High Plains Arboretum
Located west of Warren Air Force Base, the High Plains Arboretum used to be the United States Department of Agriculture Cheyenne Horticultural Field Station. Now it is a 62 acre property where visitors can tour and see 60 types of trees that researchers at the station tried to cultivate for Cheyenne's climate.
"From 1928 through the mid 1970’s the research station’s goals were to find, breed and release trees, shrubs and flowers that would survive in the challenging climate of the High Plains to further encourage settlement of the High Plains," the Botanic Gardens website states.
In 2000, Friends of the High Plains Arboretum was formed to create a plan to develop the property into a park with trails, events and interpretive centers stretching across a bigger property that the city leased to the USDA. Currently, the Cheyenne Urban Forestry Division maintains the High Plains Arboretum, with plans to expand even further into the 2,200 acres Cheyenne gave to the USDA in 1930.
Visitors can access a map of the High Plains Arboretum on the Botanic Gardens website.
Curt Gowdy State Park
Named after renowned local sportscaster, Curt Gowdy, Curt Gowdy State Park is one of Laramie County's most popular attractions during the summertime. Curt Gowdy offers some of the most diverse opportunities for people in the region to experience the outdoors. Located halfway between Laramie and Cheyenne, visitors can walk around the park's three reservoirs and explore a variety of different trails and paths. Visitors can bike, hike, fish or participate in other aquatic activities. According to the park's website, fisherman can expect Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout and Kokanee Salmon. Several sites to camp, including the popular Hynds Lodge, can be reserved for private use online. Horses can also be accommodated at various sites around the park.
Soapstone Prairie Natural Area
Located in Northern Colorado the 28 square-mile Soapstone Prarie Natural Area boasts some of the most scenic hikes in the state. Soapstone's South Trailhead offers horseback riding, cycling and hiking opportunities. Trails in the park range in difficulty from a quarter-mile loop all the way up to a nine-mile loop. Across the North and South trails, visitors can complete up to eight different kinds of trails and loops for any kind of experience levels. The website mentions that it is one of the few public land destinations in Northern Colorado where dogs are not allowed. The park's website also warns guests to "be prepared! Soapstone Prairie offers a remote, backcountry experience. Emergency response can take an hour or more."
The park is open every day from dawn to dusk throughout the summer.
Pawnee National Grassland
Also located in Northern Colorado, Pawnee National Grassland is a popular destination for locals to visit and is about 35 miles south of Cheyenne. It offers outdoor camping, open trails for day hiking, target shooting areas and a 68-mile scenic drive from Ault, Colorado, to Sterling, Colorado. Near Greeley, Colorado, the entire park takes up around 193,000 acres.
The USDA Forest Service recommends checking online for an up-to-date map of which parts of the park are accessible to the public and which are private lands. Visitors can also take a self-guided bird tour of the park, along with the Lee and Dorothy Rhodes Farm Implement Museum, which the Forest Service says "can help one imagine what life was like in the pioneer days.
Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.