The Outlaw boys beat Douglas to their third consecutive regional basketball title Saturday afternoon on a nail-biting buzzer-beater 54-53.
Eli Kern’s 3-pointer from the right wing as time expired in overtime was the cherry on top of a thrilling regional final. After winning the 3A East Region this past weekend in Burns, Rawlins will be the No. 1 seed from the East at the Wyoming High School Class 3A State Basketball Championships this weekend in Casper.
Rawlins executed the final play of the just as coach Denver Allard had drawn it up. Douglas had just taken a two-point lead with just over 4 seconds left to play. Allard said the plan was to inbound the ball to Ashton Barto, knowing all attention would be drawn to him. Barto is the team leader in points this season and posted 25 points in the previous two games of the tournament.
With the focus on Barto, Allard wanted Kern to run up the middle of the court. From there, he could make the decision to pass to shooters on either side of the 3-point line or take the shot himself.
“Eli just made a good read,” Allard said. “He had shooters on either side he could have thrown the ball to but instead he found himself on the right wing and got a pretty good look at the basket. And the rest is history.”
Allard said he’s coached other games decided by a final shot at the buzzer, but not a game of this magnitude.
That includes “regular season, preseason and times like that, absolutely,” Allard said. “That is something our kids and especially Eli are going to remember forever.
“I am excited for Eli and for everyone else to keep that as a memory for the rest of their lives.”
Making the final shot at the buzzer is a fantasy for anyone who has trained for basketball or even just play around at the gym, Allard said.
The reginal championship gives Rawlins the top seed from the East and a first-round game against the bottom seed from the West.
The Outlaws know better than most that the thrilling win this past weekend does not guarantee any success in the state tournament. The state tournament hosted after Rawlins won its first reginal title in the team’s current three-season streak was canceled because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year the Outlaws lost the opening game at the state tourney to bottom seed Mountain View. It was a two-point loss to a team they hadn’t yet played that season.
“There has been a handful of times where I tried to bring us back to what that felt like and use that as motivation,” Allard said. “Our mentality is right now is don’t drink the water. Do not believe everything you hear.
“We need to stay locked in and focused. Our goal is not to win a regional championship. This is not what the team set out to do, they want more. We have three games to get there.”
After winning the first two games in the regional tournament, the Outlaws faced a team that was responsible for one of their three losses on the season. Rawlins lost a home game against Douglas 65-40 on Feb. 4. Douglas made 12 shots from beyond the arc in the game.
“Our kids, I think, had a really bad taste in their mouths from when Douglas came to our place and took over the game with three-and-a-half minuets left in the third quarter,” Allard said. “We were not happy with how we performed, that is not how we go about our business.
“We were going to make sure that did not happen twice.”
This time around Rawlins kept the game low scoring and only allowed Douglas to hit four 3-pointers. The big scoring boost for Douglas was from the free-throw line.
Allard said the Outlaws did a good job of limiting the 3-point shooting, but struggled to defend without fouling. Douglas had 32 attempts from the charity stripe and capitalized on 25. That is nearly half of Douglas’ 53 points.
The combination of free-throw attempts and four second-half 3-pointers brought Douglas back into the game, Allard said.
Rawlins built a 25-18 halftime lead, but Douglas then went a run early in the second half and had a two-point lead with 25 seconds left to play.
JC Ice scored a power slide layup from the right block for RHS with 9 seconds left in the game to tie it at 47 and send the game to overtime.
Ice provided key moments throughout the game for the Outlaws. He hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first quarter and had another 3-pointer later in the game. Ice played key minuets in the fourth quarter and overtime when Rawlins had three starters foul out.
Foul trouble was an issue for both teams with Rawlins being whistled for 25 infractions and Douglas for 23. Douglas had two players foul out of the game. Rawlins had three starters foul out in Lorenzo Johannson, Erick Martinez and Jarron Mascarenas.
Johannson was the second leading scorer in the game for Rawlin with 11 points. After battling back from injury, Johannson became a consistent scorer for the Outlaws.
Allard said the contributions of Martinez and Mascarenas do not show up in the box score.
Kern led the team with 20 points followed by Johannson and Ice with 10 points. Barto led the team with 11 rebounds, four steals and five assists.
Rawlins started the weekend against Thermopolis, a team it hadn’t played in the regular season. After a close first quarter with Rawlins taking a narrow 13-11 lead, the Outlaws blew the game open with a 24-0 run that lasted the entire second quarter.
Allard said he was nervous before them game just because Thermopolis was a team Rawlins was not familiar with and has players who can shoot from deep.
Barto led the way with 25 points followed by Kern with 16 and Johannson with 10.
On Friday, Rawlins faced Buffalo and fell behind 13-11. The third quarter is when Rawlins pulled away, outscoring Buffalo 26-9 in the quarter.
Barto, Kern and Johannson scored the same point totals as the day before, 25-16-10 respectively.
Rawlins faces Lyman High School at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
On the same side of the bracket is Kemmerer facing Buffalo. On the other side of the bracket in the first round is Powell vs. Thermopolis and Worland vs. Douglas.