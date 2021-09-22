It was a busy weekend for Rawlins High School student-athletes with every sport in action.
On Friday, the Outlaws volleyball, football and cross-country teams were home to host events. Golf, tennis and girls swimming were all on the road — the golf team for the final time in the 2021 season in Lander for the state meet.
VOLLEYBALL
On the volleyball court, the Outlaws have wrapped up early season tournament play and are now onto their conference schedule. On Friday, the Burns Broncs were in town for the first home conference match.
The first set of the match was a close, back-and-forth affair. Burns got on the board first with a kill, but senior Jessie Jerome followed that up with an off-speed tip to tie the game at 1. The match was tied or within one point for the Outlaws up to 8. Senior Riley Young tacked on a kill and Jerome kept it tricky with her off-speed placements to keep the Outlaws in the match.
However, the Broncs pulled away on a couple of Rawlins errors and some offensive points of their own.
Down 18-14, Rawlins coach Aubrey Griffiths called a timeout to allow her team to regroup and keep the set within reach. Jerome put down a kill and junior Morgan Lonn got on a serve streak, notching two aces to add to three kills from Jerome. The Outlaws took the lead 20-18.
Burns kept up its pressure and kept the set close. The Broncs needed extra points to do it, but were able to win 26-24, scoring their final two points off a passing error by Rawlins and the final set point on a tip that proved to be too tricky for Rawlins to get into play.
The Outlaws bounced back and came out swinging in the second set to go up quickly 6-2. Burns then went on another scoring streak and pulled out ahead. The second set proved to be just as close as the first. Both teams battled for the lead, but eventually Burns pulled away and there wasn’t enough time for Rawlins to rally. Burns secured the second set 25-21.
Down two sets to none, the Outlaws couldn’t get their moment in the third set. Burns was serving well and hitting hard and Rawlins just couldn’t stymie their opponent. The Broncs shut out the Outlaws with a 25-18 win in the third set.
The Rawlins volleyball team followed up their home event with a road trip Saturday to Wheatland. In another 3A south east quadrant showdown, the Outlaws were again able to keep it competitive, but dropped the match in straight sets to the host Bulldogs.
The first set was a battle. Rawlins went up big early, leading 11-3 at one point. The host team, though, regrouped and strung together a number of big offensive points to win the set 30-28. The Outlaws put up a good fight in the next two sets, but also dropped those 25-19 and 25-21.
The Rawlins Outlaws volleyball team won’t be back at home again until Oct. 9 when they host the Douglas Bearcats.
CROSS-COUNTRY
The Rawlins High School cross-country team hosted the Rawlins Invite on Friday at the Sinclair Golf Course. The event marked the halfway point of the Outlaws’ 2021 season and was marked with a few highlights on the day.
Junior Cody Hinman earned the highest finish for the Outlaws in the varsity boys race. He finished in 24th place with a time of 19 minutes, 45.66 seconds. The boys team finished in sixth palace overall.
Junior Ryann Smith took the top finish for the Outlaws in the girls varsity race. Impressively, she finished in third with a time of 20:25.89. Harris Tanner was the next highest placer for the Outlaws. She finished in 11th with a time of 21:42.86
Friday’s invitational was Rawlins’ one and only home event for the 2021 season. The runners will compete again Friday in Saratoga.
FOOTBALL
The Rawlins Outlaws football team hosted Star Valley on Friday evening at Outlaws Stadium. The team was overmatched in all aspects of the game, and the Braves stifled the Outlaws 74-7.
Rawlins will be on the road for the next two weeks, heading north to Buffalo on Friday and Worland on Oct. 1.
The team will be back at home Oct. 8 to host the Douglas Bearcats for homecoming.
ON THE ROAD
While football, volleyball and cross-country hosted home events, the golf, girls swimming and tennis teams were on the road.
For the Rawlins High School golf team, Friday and Saturday were the final days of competition as they were in Lander for the 3A state tournament. Sophomore Landon Thompson was the Outlaws highest placer. He shot a 103 in round 1 and 99 Saturday for a total of 202.
Final Team Scores
1: Riverton 633, 2. Worland 665, 3. Buffalo 694, 4. Cody 701, T5. Lander Valley and Lovell 744, T6. Douglas and Star Valley 746, 9. Torrington 751, 10. Powell 768, 11. Green 778, 12. Pinedale 811, 13. Wheatland 865, 14. Lyman 871, 15. Rawlins 917.
The Outlaws tennis teams were in action at the regional tournament hosted by Cheyenne East High School. Rawlins will have representatives in both singles and all three doubles brackets at the state tournament.
On their way to state, Rawlins picked up a few wins in each bracket.
Griffin Searle beat Jaxon Smith in the first round of consolations in the No. 2 singles bracket 6-1, 7-5. The No. 1 Doubles team of Anderson-Searle also picked up a bottom side win over Conover-Davies of Rock Springs (6-3,6-2). And in No. 3 doubles the combination of Barto-Longog defeated Becket-Perez from Cheyenne South (6-2, 6-1).
Kirsten Anderson matched up against Bethany Wunibald of Torrington in the consolation bracket of the No. 1 girls singles and won 7-5, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, the team of Townsend-Chavez beat Watson-Hurley of Torrington 3-6, 7-5 and 7-6.
Boys Team Scores
1. Green River 53, 2. Laramie 47, 3. South 46, 4. Central 35, 5. Torrington 22, 6. Rawlins 8, 7. East 6, 7. Rock Springs 6
Girls Team Scores
1. East 53, 2. Green River 50, 3. Central 49, 4. Laramie 40, 5. Rock Springs 13, 6. Rawlins 7, 7. South 6 8. Torrington 5
Outlaws Boys State Qualifiers
No. 1 Singles: Spencer Searle
No. 2 Singles: Griffin Searle
No. 1 Doubles: Anderson-Searle
No. 2 Doubles: Dilworth-Holcomb
No. 3 Doubles: Barto-Longog
Outlaws Girls State Qualifiers
No. 1 Singles: Kirsten Anderson
No. 2 Singles: Buena Clark
No. 1 Doubles: Townsend/Chavez
No. 2 Doubles: Hooper-Pacheco
No. 3 Doubles: Snyder/Ochoa
GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
It was another successful weekend for girls swimming and diving. This year’s team, though young is, as described by coach TJ Johnson, the best RHS girls swim team in the last decade.
The team had solid meets in Rock Springs on Friday and Green River on Saturday. The Outlaws tacked on new state qualifying times from Amarion Walker in the 100 freestyle and by Devon Martinez in the 100 freestyle. The relay team in the 200 Freestyle posted a season best time of 1:55.05. Addison Hartman, Allie Johansson, Amarion Walker and Bailey Steele contributed to that effort. The 400 freestyle relay dropped 6 seconds to 4:13.25 for a season best as well.
The team will be back in action Friday in Lander.