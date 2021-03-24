The Rawlins High School boys and girls basketball teams earned a handful of all conference and all state designations for the 2020-2021 season. On the girls side, seniors Brooke Palmer, Aliya Edwards and McKenzie Earl each brought home honors.
Palmer earned both all-conference and all-state honors. Earl was all-conference and Edwards was honorable mention all-conference.
The boys team piled up some post-season awards, too. Named to the all-conference team were seniors Colton Ice and Mitchell Allard. Juniors Ashton Barto and Eli Kern also nabbed all-conference honors. Allard and Barto were both named all-state. Head Coach Denver Allard was named the 3A east coach of the year and his coaching staff consisting of Jim Johnston and Anthony Lucero were voted the 3A east coaching staff of the year.
All-conference and all-state designations are determined based on votes by conference coaches. A player must be named all-conference in order to be considered for all-state.
THOSE HONORED
n RHS senior Colton Ice earned all-conference honors for the 2020-21 season. Ice’s high basketball IQ and great all-around offensive game has proven to be an asset to the Outlaws for the last four seasons.
n Junior Ashton Barto was named both all-conference and all-state this season. Barto is arguably one of the best players in 3A and has a significant impact in every aspect of the game. He is often a stat leader not just on his team, but comparatively across the state.
n In her season, senior Brooke Palmer was named both all-conference and all-state. Palmer will play volleyball in college but proved to be a force on the basketball court for the Outlaws.
n Eli Kern earned an all-conference designation this season. Kern is a junior so will be returning next season for the Outlaws and will most certainly be a team leader.
n Mitchell Allard added all-conference and all-state honors to his resume in his senior campaign for the Rawlins Outlaws. His game, overall, has significantly improved since last season and he was one of the most elite shooters and scorers in 3A this season. Allard was also selected to participate in the WCA North/South All-Star game in July in Casper. This all-star game is for seniors and consists of the best players in the state in all 4 classifications and voted on by the coaches throughout the state.
n RHS senior Aliya Edwards was selected for honorable mention all-conference honors this season.
n McKenzie Earl made all-conference this season.