The Rawlins High School girls and boys basketball teams put up some serious points on Tuesday against 3A southeast quadrant opponent Burns. The girls team won by a comfortable 15-point margin, 65-50. The boys team got off to a quick start, going up 22-2 in the first quarter to ultimately shut down the Broncs 79-39.
Junior Ashton Barto was the boys’ leading scorer with a massive 28 points. He was followed by senior Mitchell Allard who put up 17 points. For the girls, McKenzie Earl was the leading scorer with 17 points, despite leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury. Sophomore Morgan Lonn was next in line with 13 points, followed by Brook Palmer who put up 12.
The Outlaws will have one last home game against Torrington on Friday night and then will head to Worland to wrap up the regular season.
RHS GIRLS:
Rawlins 65, Burns 50
Brooklyn Larson: 3 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
Britney Larson: 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal
Brooke Palmer: 12 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals
Carlee Scheel: 9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals, 1 charge
McKenzie Earl: 17 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 4 blocks
Ali Edwards: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 2 blocks
Morgan Lonn: 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
RHS BOYS:
Rawlins 79, Burns 39
Ashton Barto: 28 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals
Mitchell Allard: 17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal
Elijah Kern: 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals
Colton Ice: 8 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals
Lorenzo Johanson: 6 points, 5 rebounds