Under the watchful eye of head coach Denver Allard, the Rawlins High School Boys basketball team is ready to prove itself after an unsatisfying end to the 2019-2020 season. The end of the season, unfortunately, was completely out of Allard’s control. Following a regional championship, the Outlaws were poised to make a serious run at a state title.
No one could have guessed the COVID-19 pandemic would halt the state championship tournament in its tracks, leaving the Outlaws and every other team in the state wondering what could have been.
Allard, after mourning the loss of the end of his team’s season, has been chomping at the bit since then to get back to work. After his players missed their spring sports seasons and any opportunity for summer camps, in addition to a delayed start to the season because of COVID-19, the Outlaws are ready to test their mettle against the best teams in the state.
It goes without saying, Allard, who is in his 13th season as head coach, is thrilled to have a season. Despite precautions that are inconvenient at best, the Outlaws are doing their best to diligently follow COVID-19 safety protocols so they can see the season all the way through the state championships.
“It’s different,” said Allard. “We’re just happy to be playing. It’s great to see the kids and they’re enjoying it--they missed out on so much last spring. They were able to do a little bit of weight lifting this summer but that’s it. It’s nice to get back to something normal. Well, it’s not normal, but we’re playing basketball.”
One of the biggest challenges to date is the fact that the varsity has been practicing separately from the JV and freshman teams. This has made it hard for Allard to get a good idea for areas of strengths and weaknesses that can be identified by looking at his squad as a whole. As it currently stands, he’s only able to allow 12 varsity players to suit up, so not being able to integrate his JV and varsity practices is making it hard to determine who the top 12 will be.
“I can only dress 12 kids for varsity, he said. “We have some evenly talented kids that I’d get a long, thorough look at through practices and games, but even our early season games got cut by over half.”
This season, the Outlaws will not play in any tournaments, save for the state championships. In previous years, by the time winter break rolled around, the team would normally have at least seven games. They will have just three this year before heading into winter break.
Following the holiday, though, the Outlaws will dig into the toughest, most involved part of the season. It’ll be a solid two months of games before they head into post-season play. Allard will lean on a handful of seasoned veterans to help carry the team this season. There are four seniors, Colton Ice, Mitchell Allard, Mario Gurrero and Jaythen Moore.
Ice is a big, physical player who was also a standout in football with athleticism that transfers well onto the basketball court. Allard is returning after earning all conference honors last season.
Moore will be a new face on the court this season as he moved to Rawlins from South Carolina. At 6’5”, Allard is working closely with Moore to get him up to speed so he can quickly integrate him into the line up. The seniors, along with returning junior Ashton Barto, who was all-state last season, will work to find their stride in a competitive region.
Allard is a firm believer in focusing only on the task at hand, so he’s not spending much energy scouring the schedule and planning ahead for opponents who aren’t in the immediate future. His strategy is to focus on one opponent at a time, and learn from each game. Following a loss in Riverton, Allard spent time reviewing film and tailoring practices in preparation for Thermopolis and Bear Lake (ID).
The adjustments Allard made following the loss to Riverton in preparation for Thermopolis worked. The Outlaws stifled the Bobcats 71-43 on Friday in Thermopolis. Following that win, the team met up on Saturday morning to head to the Flaming Gorge Classic where they played Bear Lake High School (ID) and won 62-49.
“It was a very positive weekend for us as we played some real good and improved basketball compared to our opening weekend,” said Allard. “Two things that really stood out to me was our passing and our player movement on both ends of the court. Our kids did a fantastic job all weekend of making the extra pass for easy looks for their teammates. It was almost to the point that we were overpassing the ball. We were giving up great looks and passing to a teammate that had no better look than the passer himself. It’s not a horrible problem to have. We had 23 assists and 16 on Saturday. To put that into perspective, we averaged 13 assists as a team last year.”
The RHS boys basketball team is finished with competitions for the remainder of the year as the school district heads into winter break. The team will come back early in 2021 with sights set on the remainder of the season. The Outlaws first home game will be on Friday, January 8th in the RHS gymnasium.
Rawlins 71 Thermopolis 43
Points:
Ashton Barto 25, JC Ice 12, Mitchell Allard 11
Rebounds:
JC Ice 6, Lorenzo Johanson 6, Colton Ice 4
Steals:
Erick Martinez 5
Assists:
Erick Martinez 8, Mitchell Allard 4, JC Ice 4
Rawlins 62 Bear Lake, ID 49
Points:
Eli Kern 17, Ashton Barto 15
Rebounds:
Eli Kern 6, Ashton Barto 6
Steals:
Ashton Barto 2, Erick Martinez 2
Assists:
Ashton Barto 7, Eli Kern 3, Colton Ice 3