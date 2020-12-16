The Rawlins High School boys basketball team had its season opener this past Friday in Riverton. The Outlaws lost to the 4A Wolverines 64-49. With a delayed start to the season and no opportunity for consistent open gym in the preseason, head coach Denver Allard noted there are some kinks to work out and plenty of opportunity to improve on his team’s first performance.
“Well, it was a first game of the season for sure for everyone involved,” Allard said. “Overall, I was disappointed in myself for not recognizing some easy mismatches that we didn't take advantage of. Watching film, it would have been easy for Ashton [Barto] to take advantage of smaller defenders at certain points of the game and that is 100% on me.”
The final score of the game was not necessarily indicative of how close the game actually was. The Outlaws saw a combined 26 points put up by the game’s two leading scorers, JC Ice and Mitchell Allard. Ice accounted for 15 points and Allard 11. Despite those solid offensive efforts, the Wolverines boasted two tall players, 6’5” and 6’6” and a prolific scorer in Damon DeVries that proved to be difficult to find an answer for.
“The boys played very hard for the entire game,” Allard said. “Riverton closed out the second quarter and opened up the thirrd quarter on huge runs that took a very even game and opened it up to their advantage.”
Heading into the fourth quarter, the Outlaws rallied to cut the Wolverines 15 point lead down to just eight points. However, Allard noted their strategy was to pay attention to Riverton’s best outside threat, which meant they lost track of the opponent’s second best scorer, DeVries, and allowed him to capitalize on scoring opportunities.
Following Friday’s loss, Allard is chomping at the bit to get back in the gym and start working on the adjustments he intends to make based on what he learned in Riverton. He’s not panicking, but excited to take his team’s potential, learn from Friday’s loss and get some younger players settled into varsity playing time for the first time.
I'm just as excited about the potential of our team now as I was prior to the game Friday,” Allard said. “We have kids that work their tails off and will do what it takes for the team to be successful. It might take some time for us to hit our stride as we had several kids touch the varsity court for the first extended time.”
He also noted they were missing some players for the Riverton game who will be back in action in the coming week.
Allard’s Outlaws will hit the court again on Friday, Dec. 18 in Thermopolis.
Stat Leaders:
Points:
JC Ice-15
Mitchell Allard-11
Rebounds:
Ashton Barto-6
Assists:
Ashton Barto-6
Steals:
JC Ice-3
Lorenzo Johanson-3