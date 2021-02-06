The Rawlins Outlaws Boys basketball team has been on a roll lately. With a 7-3 record and currently sitting at No.1 in the 3A southeast conference (3-0), they added a couple nice wins to their season on Friday and Saturday. Most notably, they defeated the No.1 ranked Worland Warriors on Saturday in the Rawlins High School gymnasium.
Prior to taking on the Warriors, the team traveled to Torrington for a 3A southeast conference match-up against the Trailblazers. They made pretty easy work of their opponent, notching a commanding 73-35 victory. Senior Mitchell Allard was the points leader with 19, followed by JC Ice with 12 points of his own. Head coach Denver Allard was pleased with what he saw in Torrington from his team.
“I just loved our kids’ effort vs Torrington,” he said. “We set the tempo early and put up 24 points in the 1st quarter. We forced Torrington into 27 turnovers including 20 via steals and really ran the floor well. Torrington can be a scary team, but our kids just didn’t let them get much momentum going.”
The momentum was still rolling into Saturday as the team faced arguably it’s toughest and most important opponent of the season so far. Worland has been considered the overwhelming favorite for the past two seasons. Of course, without the state tournament last year, it’s hard to say exactly where they would have ended last season. Despite knowing they were up against a formidable opponent, the Outlaws delivered a stellar 83-78 win over the Warriors.
Allard has stated more than once Worland has been the team to beat the last two years. Coming away from the game on Saturday with the win was a huge confidence builder and real indication of where his team sits.
“What a huge win for our kids,” said Allard. “Worland came in 12-0 and #1 in the state. Our kids again got off to a great start and put up 27 points in the 1st quarter. I just can’t say enough about the effort and resiliency that our kids played with the entire game. Worland is a great team and our kids proved that they can play with and beat the best in 3A. This should be a huge confidence game for our kids.”
Following a successful weekend, Allard reflected back on the unique team he has this season. He and his coaching staff had a feeling this would be a special team, even with a slow 2-3 start early in the season.
“This year’s team is very unique and fun to coach. I’m not just saying this after a huge win. The coaching staff knew this year was going to be different and special the very first practice of the season as these kids get along and play together like no other team we have had,” he said. “Nobody is worried or pouting about playing time, shot attempts, or who is starting. They just go out and play at a high level, leaving it all on the court, and do it together, win or lose.”
The Outlaws are next slated to play Douglas on Friday, Feb. 5 in Douglas before returning home on Feb. 12 against Lyman.
Rawlins 73,Torrington 35
Points
Mitchell Allard 19, JC Ice 12, Eli Kern 11
Rebounds
Colton Ice 7, Mitchell Allard 6, JC Ice and Ashton Barto both with 4
Steals
Erick Martinez 5, Jarron Mascarenas and Eli Kern both with 4
Assists
Ashton Barto 8, Erick M, Colton, JC, and Mitchell all with 2