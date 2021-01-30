The Rawlins High School boys basketball team was on a tear against 3A conference opponents on Friday and Saturday. The Outlaws picked up two big wins against the Burns Broncs and Wheatland to cap off a perfect weekend of quadrant play.
On Friday night, the team traveled to Burns to take on the Broncs in their home gym. It was hardly a contest, with the Outlaws winning handedly 72-37. Mitchell Allard was the leading scorer with 21 points, followed by Colton Ice with 13 and Lorenzo Johanson with 11.
According to head coach Denver Allard, his Outlaws were able to generate a lot of steals from Burns with their press. The steals were converted into some easy scores for Rawlins. The Broncs did have a big, 6’6” presence on the court that the Outlaws struggled a bit with. He scored 20, more than half of the Broncs points.
Following the blow out win against Burns, the Outlaws headed back home to host the Wheatland Bulldogs, another 3A southeast quadrant opponent. A tremendous team effort allowed the Outlaws to pull off another big win over a conference opponent.
Rawlins got off to a great start, jumping out to a quick 23-11 lead after just the first quarter. Allard was pleased with his team’s passing early on.
“Our kids did a great job of sharing the ball and taking what the defense gave us,” he said.
The Outlaws went to the half ahead by ten, 45-35, and Wheatland would ultimately find it impossible to close the gap. Junior Ashto Barto led the team’s scoring efforts with 22, followed by Eli Kern with 15. The Wheatland game did leave Allard with a couple things he’s planning to work on when he gets back in the gym on Monday.
“We need to do a better job against Wheatland next time we play them in limiting their transition offense,” he said. “They have a fantastic player that was all-state last year as a sophomore, and he was the one that hurt us in transition and finished the game with 27 points and he didn’t even score in the 4th quarter. Nonetheless, I was pleased with our effort and that our kids put enough runs together to get a big win for us.”
The two southeast quadrant wins leaves the Outlaws in a good position at about the midpoint of the season.
“The two wins put us 2-0 in quadrant play with Torrington on Friday to finish off round one of quadrant games,” Allard said. “The thing that I’m most pleased with from the weekend is how well our kids play together. We had 18 assists on Friday and 20 on Saturday. They really don’t care who is doing the scoring or getting the credit, they are just going out there and playing hard and doing what it takes to win.”
The Rawlins High School boys basketball team will be back in action on Friday in Torrington. On Saturday the team will host the Worland Warriors in the RHS gymnasium.
STATISTICS
Rawlins 75, Wheatland 65
Points:
Ashton Barto 22, Eli Kern 15, Mitchell Allard 11
Rebounds:
Colton Ice 11, Eli Kern 9, Ashton Barto 8
Assists:
Ashton 5, Jarron 4, Colton 3
Steals:
Ashton and Jarron 5, JC Ice 3
Rawlins 72, Burns 37
Points:
Mitchell Allard 21, Colton Ice 13, Lorenzo Johanson 11
Rebounds:
Colton Ice 9, JC Ice 7, Mario Guerrero 5
Assists:
Ashton Barto 7, Erick Martinez 3
Steals:
Jarron Mascarenas 4, Mitchell, Erick, Mario, and Eli Kern all had 3