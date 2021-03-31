It’s finally soccer season in Rawlins and the Outlaws boys high school team is preparing for the first games of the 2021 season. The team will be under the direction of head coach James Learned who is, technically, in his second season with Rawlins but didn’t have an opportunity to see his first season take off after it was canceled just a week after it started due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Learned is ecstatic to be back on the soccer field after the nearly two-year hiatus, he admits to being a bit nervous ahead of his team’s home opener against Pindale.. It’s not easy to take over a program, even more challenging when it’s on the heels of the repercussions of the pandemic. That said, Learned brings nearly 20 years of coaching experience to the table and undoubtedly has the skill set to take the RHS program to new heights.
Admittedly, the season got off to an interesting start when the first game had to be postponed due to players not having enough practices ahead of a competition. The athlete’s policy requires players to have at least nine practice prior to competing and that wasn’t the case for a number of Learned’s players, so he opted to postpone the first game to allow for more preparation.
Another curve ball Learned wasn’t necessarily planning for was learning that a number of his key players actually have jobs the help support their families, so he has learned to plan practices around that. He doesn’t see it as a negative, but something that he had to adjust for but can easily work with as he gets to know his players and build out the dynamic of the team.
“The first couple weeks of practice were interesting,” he said. “I learned that not very many players have had much legitimate soccer training. It may go hand in hand with the fact that so many kids have to work. To play a club sport requires money and time and for these kids, circumstances just didn’t allow for it. In a lot of ways I have young men who are learning the game for the first time, at least in a structured environment.”
Learned, who has an undeniable passion for the game, has revelled in being able to build from the raw talent he has found in the kids he has out this season. With a little more than two weeks of practice in the books and plans for practicing throughout most of spring break, Learned is getting a good sense of who needs to play which positions and who he can lean on to take leadership roles.
He will look to three seniors to take leadership roles and be immediate impact players. Misael Alvarado is a player Learned believes will emerge as one of the best all around players in the state. In addition to Alvarado, German Corasco will likely lead the defense. Learned has been impressed with Corasco instincts and skill set, even without much previous soccer experience.
“He’s never really played organized soccer but he has an absolute nose for defending,” Learned said. “It’s been uncanny to watch that. He’s had some unusual growth moments where his instincts and my teaching were butting heads but he’s really adapted and pushed himself even harder than I thought he would.”
Rounding out his seniors is Alan Ferales who has been tabbed a s great outside player who loves the attack and is a natural leader.
“He’ll be a central focal point for the boys. He’s got a great personality and will be a central linchpin for this team to stick together and create a family dynamic with this team.”
With his three seniors leading the way, Learned also noted a good core of younger players who will make an immediate impact including Julio Conel, Axel Ortiz and Jose Morales. Morales, as a freshman, is slated to be the starting keeper. His older brother, Danny, was a standout Outlaw soccer player and he seemingly has a similar skill set to his brother.
“Jose is only the second natural keeper I’ve seen in 20 years,” Learned said. “It’s exciting and hopefully he relishes that opportunity to be our starting keeper. Because of his skill set he’s already inspired a bunch of confidence in those younger kids.”
With the Pinedale coming up quickly, the Outlaws have been hard at work building on fundamentals and getting their positions lined out. Inclement weather forced them indoors for the majority of their practices, but those indoor practices provide unique opportunities to prepare that they wouldn’t get in an outdoor environment and Learned has encouraged his players to take advantage of practicing indoors.
“I come from a background of learning to value the time inside,” he said. “One of my mentors told me that there’s a lot to learn inside, you learn to thrive in tight spaces and the speed of the ball is faster, too. “Hopefully we’ve used our time indoors to leverage those things to get us ready to be outside and function there.”
The first game of the season is quickly approaching and will serve as an opportunity to gauge where the team is at and what sticking points need adjustments. Learned relishes the opportunities to learn and grow from mistakes or shortcomings in games and is committed to ensuring the first few games of the season are used for that, win or lose.
As for preparing for his first game at the helm of the Outlaws program, he’s cautiously optimistic, admittedly nervous but excited and grateful to play after missing the season last year.
“It’s got kind of a ceremonial aspect to it. Last year’s crew was talented and fully expected to make noise and then that didn’t happen. The expectation this year is just absolutely unknown. The first game is going to be a lot like a final, like a championship match because it will represent overcoming a year’s worth of adversity.”