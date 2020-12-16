The Rawlins High School boys swimming and diving team has been hard at work in preparation for the 2020-2021 season. Despite the challenges surrounding starting winter sports in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach TJ Johnson is encouraged by what he sees at practice and is excited for the opportunity to compete this season.
Even though the start to winter sports was a bit shaky due to a delayed start and shut out of all activities for a couple weeks, Johnson’s team was able to start official practice right on time. That said, he had to shut down the pool and swim club activities in the two weeks leading to the start of practice and has noticed some impacts from that.
“We started the day we could have started,” said Johnson. “The kicker was the two weeks before the season started where the club had to be shut down and no one could do anything.”
That said, the boys swimming and diving team is looking solid from a numbers perspective. Johnson noted he has 16 athletes on his roster this year, more than he’s had for boys in any of his three seasons at the helm of the program. He attributes this to a growing club program and also noted how safe swimming is amid the pandemic.
“The pool is the safest place anyone could be,” he said. “Not a single case has been traced back to our facility, chlorine and acid in the water kills everything.
I’ve educated myself as much as possible and we have worked to provide a safe environment for everyone.”
It’s true that swimming and diving might be the winter sport least at risk, considering it isn’t a contact sport and the virus cannot survive in chlorinated water. Knowing that, though, the Outlaws season will still be quite different than in previous years.
Johnson noted there won’t be any big meets this season. Where Rawlins would normally compete in a few meets with close to 20 teams, this season they will be mostly facing off against teams in a dual format. It’ll be different, but Johnson admitted he’s excited to see how it goes and looking forward to watching his team compete in more duals.
“I like the dual meets,” Johnson said. It comes down to here’s what you’ve got and what I think you’re going to do. I try not to put too much on the guys about winning or losing. That’s the nice thing about our sport, you can lose every dual meet but you can still win state.”
The 2020-2021 season will be the final one for the six seniors on Johnson’s roster. He’ll look for banner seasons from his seniors, particularly Isaac Nitchke And Dalton Coleman, who was less than a second away from a state championship last season. Nitchke will make noise 50 free, 100 free and 100 back and will be important on relays. Johnson expects Coleman to be a top contender in the 100 breaststroke, individual medley, 200 free and will also be a critical part of all relays.
On the diving side, Edwin Molina will look to make a splash for the Outlaws. Johnson has been impressed with what he’s seen in practice from the young Outlaw diver.
In 3A, Johnson expects Lander to be the Outlaws’ main competition, in addition to Buffalo who had a good team last year. He’s also looking for Green River to be competitive, as they had previously competed in 4A but are moving down to 3A this season. Regardless of how the competition stacks up this season, Johnson and his Outlaws are excited for the opportunity to be able to compete and are looking forward to seeing how they stack up in duals and in conference and state competitions at the end of the season.
“This season, even though it’s different than what we’re used to, is the most normal thing that anybody has in the United States, by far,” Johnson said. “I know it’s weird, but at least you’ve got it.”
The Rawlins High School boys swim team competed at home for the first time on Saturday, December 12. The Outlaws will be back at home on January 21st at 4 pm against Buffalo.