Although the Rawlins High School girls finished their regular season with a 54-38 loss to Torrington on Friday, and 3-17 overall, all records are even going into the regional tournament.
“It’s 0-0 now, it is a brand-new season,” said head coach Katie Cline, adding that despite their record, her Outlaws are making positive improvement.
“We are starting to peak at the right time, which is what we wanted,” she said. “We are playing our best basketball compared to the rest of the season.”
Friday’s game showed the improvement the Lady Outlaws have made over the course of the season. In the first game against Torrington, Rawlins lost 67-22. This time around RHs held Torrington to 13 fewer points and scored 16 more, a 29-point swing.
“We have improved so much since the last time we played them,” Cline said. “I need the players to see what we see. They can hang with teams like this.”
Despite entering the 3A East Region tournament as the bottom seed from the South, cline believes Rawlins has a chance to still be playing Saturday. If the team makes it to a Saturday, game there’s a chance to qualify for state.
Friday’s game also showed where there is still room for improvement. In the first quarter, Rawlins had no issue with breaking the full-court press by Torrington but was overly aggressive driving the ball to the hoop when outnumbered.
“I thought we got impatient,” Kline said. “Once they settled down and reversed the ball and did the little things, we got some good looks. We just have to read the situation; if there are four back on defense we have to pull the ball out and run the offense.”
The quick shots allowed Torrington more possessions on offense and Rawlins trailed 17-5 after the first quarter.
Through the first six minuets of the second quarter RHS was playing with Torrington, the top team from the quadrant. The Outlaws held Torrington to a single free throw. In the final two minutes, Rawlins stopped doing the little things and allowed an 11-5 run to trail 29-13 at halftime.
“We get a little tired I think,” Cline said. “It is tough with our rotations because we are splitting quarters, but that will be better next week.”
Not making strong passes or moving to a pass led to turnovers and allowed Torrington to have easy points from fast breaks.
Rawlins has a young team with only one senior, Jessie Jerome. This season has been an opportunity for players to gain experience.
“I am sure there will be some nerves in the first quarter,” Cline said. “It will be a great experience for them.”
Cline will not have to worry about quarter restrictions for some players and will be able to rotate them through the game to help them get comfortable with the environment.
The first game of the tournament for RHs is 10:20 a.m. Thursday in Burns.