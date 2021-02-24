For the first time in a few years, the Rawlins High School boys basketball team picked up a win in the Wheatland Bulldog’s gymnasium. Following a tough loss to Lyman at home and another canceled game on Friday night, the team headed to Wheatland on Saturday and knocked off the Bulldogs in commanding fashion, 60-38.
The Outlaws took a 50-47 loss to Lyman on Tuesday night but were without junior standout Ashton Barto. Head coach Denver Allard, weighed in on his team’s performance against the Eagles.
“Lyman did a great job of taking care of the ball versus our full court press and since we were not getting the steals and transition points that we are accustomed to, our level of intensity was very low,” he said.
With just 47 points on the board and without Barto helping push the offense, the Outlaws struggled to get in any kind of rhythm. That said, Lyman also appears to be on a bit of a heater. Following the win against Rawlins, the Eagles went on to upset the current #1 Powell Panthers just a few days later.
With the loss in their rearview mirror, the team headed to Wheatland on Saturday to take on a scrappy 3A Southeast quadrant opponent in the Bulldogs. With Barto back in the line up in Wheatland, the Outlaws were back to their winning ways.
“Our kids went into a gym that we have not won in for a few years and played some real good basketball,” Allard said. “Everyone seemed to do a little of everything to help us be successful. “That was a huge quadrant win for us on the road and I thought our defense was a key for that.”
On top of the challenges COVID-19 has brought to the basketball season, inclement weather has kept things interesting, too. The Tuesday night Lyman game was a rescheduled game that had been scheduled for the weekend prior. Then, on Friday before the Wheatland game, the Outlaws were set to host Burns at home.
Closed roads resulted in the Burns game being canceled and rescheduled for Tuesday at 5:30. There was also a game against Buffalo that had to be canceled because of bad weather. That game will not be rescheduled because, at this point, conference and quadrant games have to take priority.
The end of the season is quickly approaching for the #4 ranked Outlaws. Following the Tuesday game against Burns, they will host one last home game for the 2020-2021 season against the Torrington Trailblazers on Friday at 7 pm. Then will head to Worland for the last regular season game of the season on Saturday, Feb. 27.