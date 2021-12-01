It’s back to work for the Rawlins High School girls basketball team and head coach Katie Cline.
Cline anxiously waited for fall sports to wrap up so she could get back out on the court with her team. There will be plenty of familiar faces in her lineup this season as the senior class is small and there will be a lot of returning juniors.
There are two new faces on her coaching staff, though, as Ryan Puckett and Danielle Noble fill assistant coaching positions. Puckett will take the lead as JV coach and Noble will lead the freshman team.
“I thought this summer they (Puckett and Noble) brought a lot of great new energy," Cline said. "It’s always nice seeing a new perspective. They’re young and excited and bring that to the team.”
With her new coaching staff established, Cline is looking to build from the work put in this past summer as well as from last season when she had plenty of younger players step into varsity leadership roles. The planning and preparation for the upcoming season started in June and the goal is to continue building from there.
Cline is optimistic.
“I was thrilled that we were able to have a fairly normal summer,” she said. “That wasn’t the case last summer. I feel like we used the full month of June for offseason work. I feel like our kids were very committed, worked hard and had great attitudes. I think that attitude and work ethic will follow into this season.”
The team went to Chadron State College for a team camp as well as played games in Green River, round-robins in Lander and even hosted some games in Rawlins to put together a solid block of summer work.
With summer long gone and winter sports about to kick off, Cline wants to ensure her season starts off on the right foot. She’s held off on starting pre-season for the athletes who completed in a fall sport. Basketball season is long and she wants to respect the work of fall coaches and athletes.
Once it was time to pull the trigger, though, she got her team in the gym for preseason practices and picked up full-time practices when winter sports officially started last week. The team will hear a familiar motto as they step foot in the gym for the 2021-2022 season: All in, all out.
“Coach Puckett has come up with this motto ‘all in, all out,’” Cline said. "The kids really bought into it this summer. We’re continuing that mentally, we’re all in, all out. It’s not just basketball, it’s representing our community and school and being the best that we can be.”
This season she will lean on a large junior class to step up as leaders. As far as seniors go, she was excited for Carlee Scheel to step on the court this season, but Scheel suffered a torn ACL during volleyball season and had to have reconstructive surgery. It’s one of those years for Cline where she doesn’t have any seniors, but she remains undeterred.
“We have a really strong junior class and they’re going to see a lot of playing time,” the coach said. "That’s where most of our depth is going to come from. We have Britney and Brooklyn Larson, Morgan Lonn, Ryann Smith and Ashley Hernandez who all played last year and will be impactful this year.
"That is just a handful of them off the top of my head. We have a lot. We’ve been able to keep them together for a long time. They’re a really fun group and very dedicated group.”
In the upcoming season, Cline is looking forward to matching up against 3A schools Rawlins doesn’t typically see during the season. The Outlaws’ schedule is packed with the usual 3A East Conference opponents, but the opportunities to meet schools outside of the conference will be important.
With just six home dates, the team will be on the road plenty, but will get some quality games against varied competition when it travels to the Flaming Gorge Tournament and the traditional East/West Challenge.
Additionally, Cline and her team will host the Winter Classic this season. The tournament will include eight teams total, with a healthy mix of competition inside and outside of the 3A East. The Winter Classic on Jan. 7 and 8 will also be the first varsity home event.
With the schedule set and season right around the corner, Cline and the coaching staff are clear on how they want the season to go.
“I think our big goal is to get kids to buy into the process,” she said. “We know we’re a little young, but we see all the potential in the world.
"It’s a matter of improving each game. Our goal is to peak at the right time, which is the end of February. If they continue to build each other up and push each other like we’ve seen we’re heading in the right direction.”