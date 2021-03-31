The first couple weeks of soccer practice are complete and the Rawlins High School girls soccer team is feeling ready for anything the 2021 season has in store. The season got off to a challenging start as nearly two feet of snow were dumped on practice facilities, forcing the team indoors to prepare for the program’s first game in more than two years.
After just one week of practice last season, all WHSAA athletics were cancelled as local athletes were forced to wait out the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was an unsettling and unsatisfying feeling for head coach Brooke Mendez who is determined to pick up where her team left off a couple years ago.
With all spring sports in Wyoming, though, it is commonplace to have to make adjustments for inclement and unpredictable weather. That is exactly what Mendez has had to do this season as she’s been running practices for roughly 40 players inside of the Rawlins High School gymnasium. The RHS gym feels a whole lot smaller than it actually is with Mendez and her team crammed in, trying to prepare for the first soccer game of the season.
Not only is space tight, a hardwood gym floor is hardly comparable to a soft grass field that Mendez will, hopefully, be able to practice on more consistently in coming weeks.
“The first two days of practice we got to be outside,” she said. “It was nice, but then the snow hit and for the last week or so we have been inside, in the main gym. Trying to coach 40 kids in one gym is very tough. We’ve been doing fundamentals, footwork and formation. It seems like they’re picking up on it. The gym floor compared to outside is different. Tennis shoes compared to cleats are different and obviously the gym is a lot smaller than a soccer field.”
For Mendez, this season is one she’s entering with a mindset of doing whatever it takes to be successful. While she admits she loves winning, success in this sense means getting kids involved, teaching them a game they might not have played before and hopefully picking up wins along the way. Her goal is to make it to the state tournament this season.
For the past several seasons, minus last year when there was no season, Mendez has seen consistent growth and development within her program. The Outlaws have been a consistent presence at the state tournament and a force within the conference in Mendez’s five seasons at the helm. This year, she expects to build from a solid foundation that remains intact despite the shuttered season last year.
She will lean on her group of juniors and seniors to lead the younger players who are new to the sport. Between the junior and senior class she has 12 players combined. Admittedly, she has a young team but the upperclassmen have the understanding of the game, athleticism and skill set to lead by example. With about 40 players out this season, Mendez is in a great position to keep moving her program in the right direction.
“We had a lot of girls come out this year, we have about 40 this year. We have some returning players. Obviously we graduated a lot last year, probably 11. But between juniors and seniors we have 12 kids combined. That said, it’s a really young team which is exciting, that’s how your program grows.”
Even the returners, though, have some rust to kick off. After a two year hiatus and without the ability to go to camp or do much summer training, Mendez is focused on sharpening skills and getting her team in shape. Another big challenge on her plate is having to actually teach a number of her players how to play soccer.
While interest in the sport is evident, many of the players out this season, including every freshman and sophomore have never actually played soccer before. In Rawlins, there traditionally has never been a feeder program at the middle school level. That is going to change starting this season as Rawlins Middle School will field boys and girls soccer teams.
Mendez, who grew up in Pennsylvania where soccer is commonplace at all ages, is thrilled to finally have teams at the middle school level.
“It’s going to be great. The kids will come up knowing how to throw in the ball, what a corner kick is, the fundamentals they should have,” she said. “Since soccer is new here (in Wyoming), if there’s no middle school program, you have to start with fundamentals. Now, I’ll be able to teach kids more advanced things when they get to high school. I’m excited for the middle school program.”
By all accounts, the Rawlins High School girls soccer team is right on track to get their season kicked off without a hitch. The team will match up against the usual conference foes like Douglas and Torrington but also are slated for a number of out of conference games against teams like Lyman, Mountain View and Pinedale.