The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club hosted teams from Douglas and Jackson last weekend. The Outlaws’ 12U Peewee team played in Rock Springs and Pinedale and the 18U High School team competed in Casper.
The Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s girls state championships begin Friday in Cheyenne. The 18U High School and 12U Peewee playoffs start Feb. 25 in Rock Springs and Cody, respectively. The 10U and 14U state tournaments are scheduled for March 4-6.
18U High School (11-6-1)
Laramie’s 18U High School team dropped two games to the Casper Oilers Varsity team (14-4-0) 5-1 and 12-2.
Still managing injuries and absences, the Outlaws played mostly a defensive game against the skilled Casper squad. The lone Outlaws goal Saturday came from Keegan Miller (assist Ethan Riffee). Senior Brennen Upchurch played made 46 saves.
Outlaws goals on Sunday were from Canon Randall (unassisted) and Ashton Hepworth (shorthanded from Miller). Senior goalie Seth Sorenson played most of the game Sunday, making 39 saves. Upchurch (three saves) stepped in for part of the second period.
The 18U Outlaws will complete their regular season against the Jackson Hole Moose 18U junior varsity team (7-5-2) Feb. 12-13. The state tournament for the 18U High School B-Division will be Feb. 25-27 in Rock Springs.
19U Girls (4-16-0)
The Outlaws Girls team finished its regular season with a pair of wins against the Douglas Ice Cats (0-20-0) 7-0 and 9-1.
Two goals Friday came from Hazel Janzen (unassisted and from Emery Punches Mickelson). Mickelson (from Riley Smith), Zoey White (unassisted), Alexandra Hurt (from Makenzi Reddon and Mickelson), Aspen Allred (from Lacey Markle) and Reddon (unassisted) tallied one goal each.
Tressa Thompson (from Janzen and unassisted) and Janzen (assists McKinley Bershinsky and Hurt from Reddon) scored twice on Saturday with single goals by White (from Irati Halle), Reddon (from Bershinsky), Smith (from Reddon), Halle (from White) and Lilly Enzi (from Janzen). Goalie Emily Bresnahan recorded 19 saves for the pair of wins, finishing her regular season with a 92 save percentage.
Janzen finished the season as the team's point leader with 12 goals and four assists. Bresnahan (10 goals) and Thompson (seven goals and three assists) were just behind. Seeded third in the 19U Girls B-Division, the team is scheduled to start tournament play Friday morning in Cheyenne against the Capitals (6-13-1), who are ranked second in the B bracket.
12U Peewee (8-8-2)
The Outlaws 12U team had four games on the road last weekend beating the Rocks Springs Miners (7-10-1) 4-0 and tying 3-3 before beating the Pinedale Glaciers (4-12-0) 8-1 and 8-3.
In Rock Springs on Friday, Liam Lotzer tallied a hat trick with three goals (unassisted, from Jackson Borjas and from John Martin) while Borjas (from Henry Cherrington) scored one. Goalie Ethan Candalaria made 27 saves.
Two Outlaws goals on Saturday came from Riley Diggins (unassisted and from Klayton Coast) with one from Borjas (assist Candelaria). Nicholas Fergon played in net for Laramie but no shot data was available for the game.
In Pinedale Saturday night, Jackson Borjas scored a hat trick with three goals (assist Jayden Zhu shorthanded and two unassisted). Zhu scored twice (unassisted and from Talon Moore) and Daniel Macclugage (from Coast), Beau Schmalz (from Quintyn Petruso) and Martin (from Borjas) scored one each.
Six Outlaws goals Sunday morning came from Lotzer. Four were unassisted while Moore and Martin assisted with two. Borjas (assist Zhu) and Zhu (unassisted) rounded out the Outlaws’ scoring. Goalie Fergon made 47 saves for the pair of wins against the Glaciers.
The 12U’s final two games of the regular season will be next Saturday and Sunday against Riverton (2-16-0). The 12U state playoffs will be Feb. 25-27 in Cody.
10U Squirt (7-9-0)
The Laramie 10U team won two games against the Jackson Moose Red team (0-18-0) 2-1 and 7-3.
Outlaws goals on Saturday were from Reilly Thompson (assist James Claude) and William Cherrington (unassisted). Goalie Jaret Habel made eight saves.
Asa Tank (from Rylan Hull, unassisted and from Cherrington and Thompson) scored a hat trick on Sunday. Bois Messersmith (from Cherrington and unassisted) scored two goals. Claude (unassisted) finished the Laramie scoring by netting one. Goalie Callan Thompson made nine saves.
The 10U’s final four games of the regular season will be next Friday through Sunday against Douglas (11-6-1) and Riverton (13-5-0). The 10U state tournament will be March 4-6 in Sheridan.