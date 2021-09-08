Taking a breath
Isabella Chave comes up for a breath during the 200-yard medley relay on Thursday at Rawlins High School. Chavez helped the team finish in first place and then earned a strong second place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:45.35.

 MOLLIE LEE/FOR THE TIMES

The Rawlins High School girls swimming team played host to the Cheyenne South Bison on Thursday at the Rawlins Aquatics Center. While the 4A Bison edged the Outlaws 103-75 in overall team points, there were plenty of bright spots in the host team’s performance.

Right out of the gate, the Outlaws had a strong showing in the 200-yard medley relay. Outlaws coach TJ Johnson opened the season with high expectations for the relay. It is the same combination of swimmers from last year and, Johnson believes, should be a favorite to finish in the top six at state.

The group Thursday was represented by Devon Martinez, Maddy Morkert, Isabella Chavez and Allie Johansson.

Martinez got the team out to a big lead with a strong start in the backstroke and her teammates took the lead and ran with it. They finished ahead of the Bison with a time of 2 minutes, 6.44 seconds. Cheyenne South finished 13 seconds behind the Outlaws in 2:19.59.

In addition to helping the 200-yard medley team pick up its best time of the season, freshman Morkert had a banner day individually. Most notably, she picked up a state qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke.

She finished in 1:21.93 to beat both her opponents in the race. Teammate Addisyn Hartman was second in 1:25.59.

Rounding out the strong individual performances of the day was Martinez, who won the 100-yard backstroke with a state qualifying time of 1:08.37.

Johnson was overall pleased with the day and has identified a couple areas of improvement.

“The 200 medley relay was the fastest we have been all season,” he said. “Devon had a very good 100 back and Addy Hartman and Bells (Isabella Chavez) were just off the state qualifying time. We had many best times. We need to continue to improve on little things like starts and relay exchanges.”

The Outlaws swimming and diving team were in Torrington over the weekend and will be back at home on Thursday to host Douglas.

