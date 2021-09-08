...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Isabella Chave comes up for a breath during the 200-yard medley relay on Thursday at Rawlins High School. Chavez helped the team finish in first place and then earned a strong second place finish in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:45.35.
The Rawlins High School girls swimming team played host to the Cheyenne South Bison on Thursday at the Rawlins Aquatics Center. While the 4A Bison edged the Outlaws 103-75 in overall team points, there were plenty of bright spots in the host team’s performance.
Right out of the gate, the Outlaws had a strong showing in the 200-yard medley relay. Outlaws coach TJ Johnson opened the season with high expectations for the relay. It is the same combination of swimmers from last year and, Johnson believes, should be a favorite to finish in the top six at state.
The group Thursday was represented by Devon Martinez, Maddy Morkert, Isabella Chavez and Allie Johansson.
Martinez got the team out to a big lead with a strong start in the backstroke and her teammates took the lead and ran with it. They finished ahead of the Bison with a time of 2 minutes, 6.44 seconds. Cheyenne South finished 13 seconds behind the Outlaws in 2:19.59.
In addition to helping the 200-yard medley team pick up its best time of the season, freshman Morkert had a banner day individually. Most notably, she picked up a state qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke.
She finished in 1:21.93 to beat both her opponents in the race. Teammate Addisyn Hartman was second in 1:25.59.
Rounding out the strong individual performances of the day was Martinez, who won the 100-yard backstroke with a state qualifying time of 1:08.37.
Johnson was overall pleased with the day and has identified a couple areas of improvement.
“The 200 medley relay was the fastest we have been all season,” he said. “Devon had a very good 100 back and Addy Hartman and Bells (Isabella Chavez) were just off the state qualifying time. We had many best times. We need to continue to improve on little things like starts and relay exchanges.”
The Outlaws swimming and diving team were in Torrington over the weekend and will be back at home on Thursday to host Douglas.