It was another strong weekend for the Rawlins High School boys basketball team as it extended its record to 10-1 and 2-0 in quadrant play.
The Outlaws played Friday night at home against Class 3A south east quadrant rival Burns, and the game was a clear mismatch as the Outlaws easily shut out the Broncs 64-27.
While they easily beat the Broncs, the Outlaws were a bit shorthanded because of illness. This, according to head coach Denver Allard, meant that a handful of non-starters had to step up to help get the team a win.
“We entered this important quadrant weekend shorthanded,” Allard said. “We definitely hit the sick bug as we were without a couple players most of the week and knew we were without two seniors in a starter and one of our first off the bench.
“Our kids pulled together and everyone did just a little more to help the team get two huge wins to put us 2-0 in quadrant play.”
A couple of familiar names were at the top of the scoreboard against Burns. Senior Eli Kern led the way with 15 points followed by senior Ashton Barto with 13. A new name also emerged for RHS in Lorenzo Johanson, who put up 12 points in the lopsided win.
“I was especially proud of Lorenzo for stepping up his games to a tune of 12 points and 12 rebounds,” Allard said. “He’s absolutely oozing with talent and potential, but missed all games prior to Christmas break with an injury and has had a rough go to find consistency.
“We hope this is the type of game that can give him the confidence he needs to give us another weapon on the court.”
Following the game against Burns on Friday, the Outlaws hit the road to Wheatland for another 3A Southeast Conference game. Again, the Outlaws came out on top, winning 58-54. And again, Kern was the leader on offense with 27 points, followed by Barto with 24.
“Saturday night at Wheatland started off great,” Allard said. “We were passing the ball very well in transition and versus their zone for some easy baskets. I thought this was one of our better games this year in moving without the ball on offense and that resulted in some real quality looks at the hoop.”
Allard noted, though, that he felt his team struggled a bit Saturday against the Bulldogs with defensive balance and cohesiveness.
“Wheatland has the top scorer in all of 3A and I didn’t think we did a good job of limiting his touches, defending without fouling and of course giving the help needed when their top gun was attacking the hoop.
“He (Kobey Preuit) ended with 35 points, 3-5 from 3’s, and 10-11 from the free throw line. This important road win really gives us some areas to work and improve on.”
The Outlaws will be back on the road this weekend, first traveling to Torrington for another quadrant game, then Saturday to Worland to face the No. 2-ranked Warriors.