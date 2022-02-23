The Rawlins High School boys basketball team beat Burns 61-32 Friday on the road and defeated Wheatland 57-45 at home Saturday.
Rawlins jumped out to a fast start Saturday and quickly built a 20-5 lead in the first quarter.
“We came out with aggression in our defense and our defense was almost perfect,” said senior forward Ashton Barto.
Rawlins only allowed on field goal in the first half. Barto said head coach Denver Allard takes pride on the defensive end of the court and the team is expected to play with a lot of energy on defense.
Rawlins forced 12 steals in the game and caused Wheatland to commit 19 turnovers. Rawlins scored 20 points off of turnovers in the game. Barto had two steals in the game along with Lorenzo Johanson. Jarron Mascarenas had five steals and Erick Martinez had three for the Outlaws.
Rawlins entered halftime with a 34-21 lead and built a 47-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Wheatland cut the Outlaw lead to 49-39 with four minutes left in the game and threatened to make a comeback. The Outlaws then found their offensive rhythm led by Barto.
Lorenzo Johanson started the offensive surge for RHS with a basket and foul off of an assist by Barto. Johanson did not complete the 3-point play but did snag an offensive rebound shortly after. A missed free throw on the front end of a bonus shot was pulled in by Johanson, who immediately went back up and scored to push it to a 53-39 lead for Rawlins.
Eli Kern capped off the run with a fast-break layup with an assist from Barto.
The 6-0 run late in the fourth quarter provided the cushion Rawlins needed to cruise to a victory and improve to 16-3 on the season.
“We listened to our coach and everyone stepped up to execute the game plan,” Barto said.
Barto, Johanson and Kern was the three-headed monster for Rawlins, contributing 51 of the team’s points. Barto and Kern each had 20 while Johanson added 11 points.
All three players shot above 50% from the field: Johanson was 4-7, Barto was 9-12 and Kern was 9-10. Barto was the main source of offense for the Outlaws on Saturday with 10 assists in the game.
“Coach told me before the game I need to be more aggressive,” Barto said.
Once Wheatland started to key in on Barto he found Johanson or Kern open for an easy shot. Wheatland started to give more space to Barto in the second half and allowed him to be more of a scorer than a contributor.
Against Burns on Friday, Rawlins entered halftime with a 20-16 lead before pulling away in the second half. Rawlins forced 22 turnovers and were led by Kern with 14 points and Barto with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Johanson had nine points and eight rebounds.
Rawlins will finish the regular season this week at home against Torrington. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start Friday.